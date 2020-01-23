Greenspring Advisors Reports Financial Stress for Those Making Under $50k

TOWSON, Md., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Advisors, the 2018 PLANSPONSOR Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year-Small Team, has released the results of "Seeking (k)larity®: A Comprehensive, Multi-Dimensional Look at Employee Financial Wellness & Well-Being". The survey evaluates employees' feelings and attitudes towards issues such as financial stress, goals and concerns, budgeting and debt, retirement confidence, saving and investing, advice and support, and managing risk.

Conducted in May 2019, the survey:

Provides a comprehensive, multi-dimensional assessment of employee perceptions about their financial well-being

Includes more than 70 questions, with responses gathered from 1,872 U.S.-based employees of Greenspring Advisors' corporate retirement plan client base

Found that by every measure, financial stress has a negative impact on people's feelings, perceptions, levels of confidence, and financial preparedness

"Seeking (k)larity® reveals that 45% of people experience regular financial stress which affects their satisfaction, engagement, productivity and alignment," said Joshua P. Itzoe, CFP®, AIF®, Partner & Managing Director of Greenspring Advisors. "Gender, age, and income significantly influence attitudes, perceptions, and preferences. These results show the need for more comprehensive, customized, and personalized approaches. Addressing these different groups, employers can drive better outcomes for their employees, lower direct and indirect costs, and meet the evolving needs of their people."

The full survey results can be downloaded by visiting www.greenspringadvisors.com/seekingklarity.

Greenspring Advisors, established in 2004, is one of the top five largest registered investment advisory firms in Maryland, and was built on the fiduciary principle that the client comes first. Greenspring is an independent, fee-only firm that specializes in providing investment advisory services to retirement plan fiduciaries, foundations, and endowments; and comprehensive wealth management services and financial planning to private investors. The firm has offices in Towson, MD and in Paramus, NJ.

