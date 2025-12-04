Greenspring Media Announces Winners of the Fifth Annual Midwest Design Awards

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Design magazine, recognized the best of the best in design for the home and commercial industries during the 5th Annual Midwest Design Awards Gala, bestowing 217 awards on 90 different companies at a black-tie gala held at McNamara Alumni Center on Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

Hendel Homes, Kyle Hunt & Partners, PKA Architecture, Swanson Homes, and Vujovich Design Build earned the most individual awards, while Cushing Terrell and PKA Architecture received the most first place awards with five each. The Best in Show honor—awarded to the project that received the highest average score across all categories from the panel of judges—was presented to Redstone Interiors with Werschay Homes for their Stone Manor project, which was also recognized as a first place winner in the Interior Use of Stone, Kitchen (more than 400 sq. ft.) and New Build (completed in 2024 or newer) categories.

Some 996 project entries—the highest amount received in the program's history—were evaluated across 72 categories, honoring first, second, and third places in each category. An independent panel of judges evaluated the entries, and the 14 judges were drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practices. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design:

Danielle Fields, Editor, Midwest Design magazine

Katelyn Bloomquist, Former Editor , Midwest Design magazine

Christopher Evans Charles, Christopher Charles Interiors

Daniel Joseph Chenin, Daniel Joseph Chenin, Ltd.

Nicole Craanen, The Biophilic Design Institute

Wendy W. Fok, WE-DESIGNS

Jim Lenahan, Michael G. Imber Architects

Nekeia McSwain, NeKeia + Co.

Dr. Upali Nanda, HKS Architects

John Rattray, Craighall Interiors

Luis R. Rigual, FLORIDA DESIGN magazine

Elizabeth Roubik, Former Associate Editor, Midwest Design magazine

Timothy F. Shoemaker, Dul Landscape Architecture

Takako Tajima, Tajima Open Design Office

A premier group of industry-leading companies helped Greenspring Media bring the 2025 Midwest Design Awards to life: ALL, Inc., Nor-Son Custom Builders, California Closets, DWELL44 Modern Design Showroom, Manomin Resawn Timbers, Phantom Screens, Aurora One Lighting, Event Lab, McNamara Alumni Center, ProSource Wholesale, Southern Lights, and Terrazzo & Marble Supply. All winners will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of Midwest Design and through an omnichannel marketing campaign across Greenspring Media's print and digital mediums. Additional information is available at MidwestDesignMag.com/Design Awards.

Greenspring Media is a 59-year-old multiplatform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 120 publications, including Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Design, Meetings + Events, and Group Tour magazines; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which bring loyal readers and subscribers to clients who understand the value of omnichannel marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

