Greenstein & Milbauer: Allegations of Child Sexual Abuse at The Gow School Continue to Surface

News provided by

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

17 Nov, 2023, 07:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Attorney's Office recently announced the arrest of a former Gow School administrator with the possession of child sex abuse images.

This is not the first allegation of Gow School employees involving child sexual abuse. New York sexual abuse lawyers, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, currently have three pending lawsuits against the Gow School alleging negligence by the school for its failure to protect the children from an employee at the school beginning in the early 1980s. Those actions were brought under New York's Child Victims Act, which provided a window for older victims of child sexual abuse to bring civil lawsuits against individuals and institutions that were responsible for the abuse.

"This recent arrest is extremely troubling," said Robert Greenstein, managing partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP. "Although I can't say I'm surprised. The Gow School's own internal investigation has identified twelve individuals who have accused at least five former staffers of abuse or misconduct. The Gow School must be held accountable for their negligence".

The report referenced by Robert Greenstein can be found at  (https://resources.finalsite.net/images/v1585315370/gow/nnt2bpovpaxtxtgbrekf/reports.pdf) and was conducted by Hodgson Russ and entitled an "Independent Investigation of Historical Reported Incidents of Abuse and Inappropriate Behavior."

The Gow School is a private institution that specializes in teaching children in grades six through twelve who have language-based disabilities such as dyslexia. As of June 2019, The Gow School reported an enrollment of approximately one hundred and fifty students. About ninety percent of the school's students are boarding students living in Gow's 100-acre campus.

The three lawsuits commenced by Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP accuse a former Gow School dorm master and teacher, Jack Jackson, of sexual abuse. Two of the lawsuits remain pending in Erie County (filed under index numbers 805211/2021 and 806642/2020). Those lawsuits claim abuse by Jackson starting in 1985 and ending in approximately 1992.

The third lawsuit, also pending in Erie County, under Index Number 803432/2020, is scheduled for trial in January 2024. That lawsuit alleges over fifty separate instances of abuse perpetrated by Jack Jackson, while a Gow School employee from 1990-1991. It further alleges that The Gow School failed to protect their students despite the fact that a former Gow School Headmaster was alerted to inappropriate behavior by Jackson, and there were significant red flags of his propensity to sexually abuse children.

In 2019, the New York State Legislature passed the Child Victims Act which allows child sex abuse survivors to bring a civil lawsuit against abusers and institutions until the survivor is fifty-five (55) years old.

Since the lawsuits were filed, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has received complaints from parents of recent Gow students who have also alleged child sexual abuse. Anyone with information about sexual abuse at The Gow School or in any other place should contact Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP.

Contact Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP:
Rob Greenstein
(800) 842-8462
[email protected]
www.nyclawfirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Also from this source

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Adds Fire Power with New Attorney Addition

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Adds Fire Power with New Attorney Addition

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City (www.nyclawfirm.com) is delighted to acquire the services of...
Greenstein & Milbauer Continues To Hold Nursing Homes Accountable for Preventable Bedsores With New Bronx Lawsuit Filings

Greenstein & Milbauer Continues To Hold Nursing Homes Accountable for Preventable Bedsores With New Bronx Lawsuit Filings

New York City personal injury firm Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has long advocated for those who have suffered bedsore injuries due to nursing home...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Legal Issues

Image1

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.