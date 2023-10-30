Greenstein & Milbauer Continues To Hold Nursing Homes Accountable for Preventable Bedsores With New Bronx Lawsuit Filings

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City personal injury firm Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has long advocated for those who have suffered bedsore injuries due to nursing home neglect. One of their main goals in this area of the law is to educate individuals about these pressure-related injuries and the rights that a patient and their loved ones have when they have suffered an injury due to the misconduct of a nursing home institution.

Alarmingly, more than 2.5 million individuals in the United States suffer bedsore-related injuries each year. In fact, more than ten percent of all nursing home residents suffer such injuries. Many of these injuries could have been preventable had the affected person received the appropriate attention and care at these skilled nursing facilities.

In a recently filed lawsuit by the firm in the Supreme Court Bronx County – Index Number: 803126/2023, a decedent by an administrator, claims that the Mosholu Parkway Nursing Home failed to provide adequate care to a resident, which contributed to the formation and degradation of a sacral bedsore. Specifically, the claims in that lawsuit allege that the Mosholu Parkway nursing staff failed to provide the required diligence and vigilance necessary to prevent skin breakdown in a patient whose age, mobility level, and general state of health demanded higher scrutiny and interventions.

The firm also has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Bronx County under Index Number 814869/2023E against several institutions for the development and worsening of bedsores suffered by a 68-year-old female during her residency at the facilities. Among the institutions named in that lawsuit is the Bronx Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which is located at 1010 Underhill Avenue in Bronx, New York. There, the firm claims that the Bronx Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare neglected their responsibilities to this resident and failed to turn and/or reposition this individual at least every two hours, which caused and created irreversible complications from the bedsores that had formed.

Managing partner Robert Greenstein of the firm said, "It is unfortunate, but a lack of skilled nurses that can provide acceptable care to nursing home residents has become commonplace at nursing homes. These entities often keep a careful eye on the bottom line to the detriment of their residents"

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is concerned with helping those who have suffered pressure-related injuries (bedsores) by the negligence of nursing homes. The firm has significant experience in bedsore litigation and its department, dedicated exclusively to handling these injuries, has continued to expand.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP maintains offices in New York City, Harlem, Queens, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Staten Island, as well as Westchester & and Nassau Counties.

Don't Be a Victim Twice, call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) for a confidential and informed consultation. The call and consultation are free. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP represents their clients on a contingency basis.

Contact Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP:

Rob Greenstein

(800) 842-8462

[email protected]

www.nyclawfirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP