Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Adds Fire Power with New Attorney Addition

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City (www.nyclawfirm.com) is delighted to acquire the services of experienced litigator Frank Trief, to bolster its premises liability department. Mr. Trief, has been practicing law for over twenty-five years and joined the firm in August. His focus recently has been on slip and fall type cases including ones that involve supermarkets.

Over eight million people were injured in falls in 2022. Supermarkets, grocery stores, and pharmacies are locations with a high prevalence of these injuries due to them being highly trafficked areas, where slippery substances are at times left unaddressed for unreasonable amounts of time. These falls are often from liquid substances or food items that have been left on the store's floor for prolonged stretches.

Managing partner Robert Greenstein indicated that "Individuals who are hurt in a slip and fall in a supermarket should immediately consult with an attorney as these cases require attention as soon as the accident happens. For example, indispensable surveillance of the accident location must be preserved."

Supermarkets must take affirmative steps to preserve pivotal surveillance video when they are notified in writing of a request to preserve said video. Indeed, this means that these supermarkets and other similar institutions, must stop any customary and/or procedural destruction or loss of not only the video that documents the moments in which the accident occurred but for a reasonable length of prior to the happening of an accident.

This video evidence can be critical to a case as it's an injured individual's responsibility to demonstrate to a court that the supermarket either caused a dangerous condition or had actual or constructive notice of the subject condition that caused an accident. This requires skilled representation of the exact type that Mr. Trief is well practiced at providing and brings to the firm.

Trief earned his law degree in 1992 after receiving a bachelor's degree from New York University. He also has a well-documented history in navigating complex cases through the Alternative Dispute Resolution process and has frequently obtained justice for individual's who have been injured in supermarket falls.

