Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files 4th Lawsuit Against The Children's Village Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Westchester County Supreme Court (57035/2020), alleging child sexual assault at The Children's Village of Dobbs Ferry, NY. This is the 4th lawsuit Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed against The Children's Village under New York's Child Victims Act.

From approximately 1979-1980, Plaintiff, then a minor, was repeatedly sexually abused while a resident at The Children's Village. Throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, Defendant was generally negligent, it negligently employed, supervised and retained employees and/or agents who sexually abused minor residents and negligently gave them access to children. Defendant's employees and/or agents also negligently allowed minor residents to sexually abuse other minor residents. In addition to being abused by Defendant's employees and/or agents, Plaintiff was also abused by older minor residents. This lawsuit arises out of Plaintiff's significant damages from that sexual abuse.

Multiple Survivors of The Children's Village have contacted Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, alleging sexual assault at The Children's Village, a facility for delinquent and dependent youth. Many sexual assault survivors are afraid to come forward for fear of not being believed or being blamed for what happened to them. Many times, when the sexual assault survivors finally came forward to share their truth, the statute of limitations would have already expired. New York's Child Victims Act, signed into law last year, now allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like these children, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE CONSULTATIONS

If you have information about child sexual abuse at The Children's Village, or you were sexually abused at The Children's Village, contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462). The call is free.

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like The Children's Village accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/

