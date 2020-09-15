Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files 6 More Lawsuits Against The Children's Village Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Survivors of The Children's Village have contacted Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, alleging sexual assault at The Children's Village of Dobbs Ferry, NY.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th & 10th lawsuits against The Children's Village under New York's Child Victims Act. The latest lawsuits, like the prior four, were all filed in Westchester County Supreme Court.

Index #: 57587/2020 - MITCHELL JOHNSON

Index #: 57586/2020 - MICHAEL JOHNSON

Index #: 58044/2020 - ALONZO ROBERTS

Index # 58519/2020 - SCOTT C. SARTORY

Index #: 59526/2020 - YOSIYAH ISHMAEL-MAURICE ROBERTS

Index #: 59811/2020 - ANTHONY BRUNO

The Children's Village located in Dobb's Ferry, NY, is a facility for at risk youth, including delinquents and foster children. The men bringing these lawsuits were all boys between the ages of five and eleven when they were placed at The Children's Village during the years 1977-1994. While these children were living at The Children's Village, all of them were subjected to repeated sexual abuse (referred to as "pluking" by the children) by staff and administrators. Stronger older children at The Children's Village also sexually abused weaker child residents. The Children's Village perpetrated ongoing minor sexual abuse by miserably failing to supervise the child residents and by utilizing inadequate hiring practices, providing inadequate training and supervision to its employees, and retaining staff members who were known pedophiles and giving them access to children.

The administrators failed to protect these kids for whom they were responsible. The very adults who were charged with protecting students, did nothing. We must shine a light on this kind of abuse which unfortunately happened at boarding schools around this country.

