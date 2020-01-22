Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against MercyFirst Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Nassau County Supreme Court (900067/2019), alleging that from approximately 2003-2015, Sayad Madar, repeatedly sexually abused a child resident at MercyFirst located at 525 Convent Road, Syosset, NY.

The suit alleges that throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, Defendant MercyFirst negligently employed, supervised and retained employees who were predisposed to child sexual abuse, including Sayad Madar, and gave them regular access to vulnerable children. MercyFirst's negligence provided Sayad Madar multiple opportunities to sexually abuse the child resident mentioned in the case.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this adult survivor, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations had already expired for this and other child sex abuse victims.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE CONSULATIONS

If you have information about child sexual abuse at Mercy First, or you were sexually abused at MercyFirst, contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462). The call is free.

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like MercyFirst. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

