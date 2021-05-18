Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against Sheltering Arms Children And Family Services f/k/a Speedwell Services for Children, City Of New York And New York City Administration For Children Services Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in Queens County Supreme Court (400036/2021), alleging that in June of 1964, when Plaintiff was approximately five (5) years old, she was placed by Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services f/k/a Speedwell Services for Children, City of New York and New York City Administration for Children Services in the foster home of a pedophile, namely Vincent J. Costa. During Plaintiff's residency at the foster home of Vincent J. Costa, Plaintiff was physically and sexually abused. Vincent J. Costa sexually abused Plaintiff at least once per week. The abuse ranged from fondling to rape. It is alleged that the Defendants were aware or should have been aware of the serious problem of child sexual abuse within the foster home of Vincent J. Costa.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Before enacting the Child Victims Act, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue child sexual abuse claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

