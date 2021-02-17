Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against the Children's Home Of Poughkeepsie and County Of Dutchess under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in Dutchess County Supreme Court (2021-50544), alleging that from approximately 2004-2008, when Plaintiff was approximately 12-16 years old, he was repeatedly sexually abused while a resident at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. It is alleged that Helen Fahy acting as an or the administrator of The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie groomed Plaintiff over a period of time before physically assaulting him. The sexual abuse endured for approximately 3.5 years. Helen Fahy had Plaintiff participate in mutual oral sex and intercourse at least once per week at her office at The Children's Home of Poughkeepsie and every day at her home when Plaintiff was on break. It is alleged that throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, Defendants were generally negligent, they negligently employed, supervised, and retained employees, agents, and/or representatives, including Helen Fahy, who sexually abused minor residents, including Plaintiff, and gave them access to children.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

