GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP FILES LAWSUIT INVOLVING ELECTRIC BIKE AND SCOOTER ACCIDENTS

News provided by

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

26 Sep, 2023, 08:11 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City (www.nyclawfirm.com) has filed multiple lawsuits due to the rise of electric bikes and scooter-related accidents.

In one case recently filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (Index # 813749/2023), a 33-year-old man was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a car making a U-turn. The injury sustained was a distal radius fracture (i.e., fractured wrist).  In another case filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (814019/2023) a 40-year-old man was a passenger on a moped when another car made a U-turn. The injuries he sustained was a fractured ankle and a laceration to his head. In a case recently filed in Supreme Court Queens County (Index # 713126/2023), a 23-year-old man was riding a moped when a car ran a red light and struck him. He sustained a fractured left femur shaft requiring surgery and a fractured left eye socket.

Three other recent cases involve the following serious and severe personal injuries:

  • A 10-year-old boy was riding his bike when he was struck by a moped. He sustained a fractured right tibia requiring surgery.
  • A 40-year-old man was riding a motorized scooter when a car ran a red light and struck him. He sustained a fractured left ankle.
  • A 16-year-old boy was riding his scooter when a vehicle swerved into him. He sustained a fractured left tibia requiring surgery.

The most common injuries that result from electric bike and scooter accidents include traumatic head injuries, bone fractures, and even fatalities. Electric bike and scooter riders who are injured by the negligence of another can recover compensation for their injuries.

Robert Greenstein, a partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, states "Electric bikes and scooters are an increasingly popular mode of transportation, but they leave riders vulnerable to traumatic injuries. The rise in electric bike and scooter accidents is very alarming".

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you've suffered serious injuries after an electric bike and scooter accident, call the New York electric bike and scooter accident lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP.  Don't Be a Victim Twice call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) to schedule a free. The call is free. The consultation is free.  You don't pay unless you are successful. 

Related Links
www.nyclawfirm.com 

For more information contact:
Rob Greenstein
1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)
[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.