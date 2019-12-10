Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against CHURCH OF THE TRANSFIGURATION PARISH Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Monroe County Supreme Court (E2019010848), alleging that while working as a priest at Church of the Transfiguration Parish, Fr. Gerald Appleby repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor male parishioner. Beginning around 1985 when this boy was around 8 years old, and ongoing until about 1989, when the child was approximately 12 years old, Fr. Appleby continued the sexual abuse.

Fr. Appleby was a Roman Catholic cleric employed by the Parish throughout the time during which he allegedly prayed on and repeatedly sexually assaulted this boy. The boy attended religious services and participated in youth activities at Church of the Transfiguration. Now as a man, Appleby's alleged victim is finally able to bring the lawsuit.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP filed this lawsuit against Church of the Transfiguration under New York's Child Victims Act, which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this man, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this victim.

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP