Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against City of New York and New York City Department of Education F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Kings County Supreme Court (505761/2020), alleging that in approximately 1992 Plaintiff, then a minor, was repeatedly sexually abused by Wilbert Cortez while a student at PS 184, located at 273 Newport Street, Brooklyn, New York 11212. Throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, Defendants were generally negligent, it negligently employed and retained employees and/or agents who sexually abused minor students and gave them access to children. In addition to being abused by Defendants' employees and/or agents, this lawsuit arises out of Plaintiff's significant damages from that sexual abuse, described below.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York on behalf of this adult survivor of child sexual abuse.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE CONSULTATIONS

If you have information about child sexual abuse at PS 184, located at 273 Newport Street, Brooklyn, New York 11212. or you were sexually abused at PS 184, located at 273 Newport Street, Brooklyn, New York 11212, contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462). The call is free.

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP