Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against City of New York and New York City Department of Education Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court (Index # 950660/2020), alleging that from 2003 to 2004, Plaintiff, who was approximately 14 years old, was sexually abused at least 15-20 times by an assistant principal while attending Norman Thomas High School at 111 E. 33rd Street, New York, NY. Throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, it is alleged that Defendants were negligent, provided inadequate security to minor students, negligently employed, negligently supervised, and negligently retained employees, and/or agents who sexually abused minor students, including Plaintiff, and gave them access to children.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

