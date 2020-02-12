Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Kings County Supreme Court (503184/202), alleging John Samici from approximately 1980 through 1984, repeatedly sexually abused a minor who was a student at PS/IS 104, The Fort Hamilton School located at 9115 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209. The lawsuit alleges that throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, the Defendants City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York negligently employed John Samici and retained employees such as John Samici who sexually abused minor students and gave John Samici access to children.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York on behalf of this adult survivor of child sexual abuse.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE

CONSULATIONS

If you have information about child sexual abuse at PS/IS 104, The Fort Hamilton School located at 9115 5th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209, or you were sexually abused at PS/IS 104, The Fort Hamilton School, contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462). The call is free.

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like City of New York and New York City Department of F/K/A The Board of Education of the City of New York accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

