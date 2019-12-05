Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against Diocese Of Brooklyn And St. Martin Of Tours-Our Lady Of Lourdes Chapel Parish Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Kings County Supreme Court (525260/2019), alleging that while working as a priest at St. Martin of Tours-Bushwick, Fr. John R. Dwyer repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor male congregant. Beginning around 1983 when the minor victim was close to 14 years old, and ongoing for years, Fr. Dwyer continued to abuse the boy. St. Martin of Tours-Bushwick was part of Defendant St. Martin of Tours-Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel Parish and the Parish was and still is part of the Diocese of Brooklyn a/k/a The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York.

Fr. Dwyer was a Roman Catholic cleric employed by the Diocese and the Parish throughout the time during which he prayed on and sexually abused this boy. The child congregant attended religious services and participated in youth activities, including confirmation classes, at St. Martin of Tours. Due to credible allegation of sexual abuse, Fr. Dwyer was laicized in 2002. Now, as a man, Dwyer's victim is finally able to bring the lawsuit.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against The Diocese of Brooklyn and St. Martin of Tours-Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel Parish on behalf of this adult survivor of child sexual abuse victim.

