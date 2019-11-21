Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against The Children's Village Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Westchester County Supreme Court (69034/2019), alleging sexual assault by Bob Ellis and another staff member of The Children's Village of Dobbs Ferry, NY.

According to the lawsuit, in the mid-seventies, a Judge placed an approximately 10 year old troubled boy in the custody of a The Children's Village, a facility for delinquent and dependent youth located in Dobb's Ferry, New York. No child should endure what happened next. While in the care & custody of The Children's Village, this boy was sexually abused by staff member, Bob Ellis and another staff member, the suit alleges. The child told several staff members about the abuse. After the allegations of abuse were reported, Bob Ellis found out and threatened the plaintiff's life, according to the lawsuit. The Children's Village knew about alleged sex abuse, the suit alleges. Instead of taking action to investigate and provide a safe environment, staff and administrators used their authority to discourage or prevent victims and their families from disclosing such abuse. The Children's Village chose to ignore the obvious and failed to protect its young and often most vulnerable young patients.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against The Children's Village on behalf of this child sexual abuse victim.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE CONSULTATIONS

If you were sexually abused at The Children's Village, Greenstein & Milbauer LLP help. Schedule a free, confidential consultation by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like The Children's Village accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

RGreenstein@nycLawFirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

