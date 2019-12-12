Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against the The Gow School Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Erie County Supreme Court (816332/2019), on behalf of a man who as a child was a victim of child sexual abuse. In approximately 1991-1992, Thomas Simmeth, a former teacher at The Gow School, located at 2491 Emery Road, South Wales, New York 14139, allegedly repeatedly sexually abused a boy who attended and boarded at Gow.

In approximately 1991-1992, the boy was repeatedly sexually abused while a resident at The Gow School. The lawsuit alleges that prior to the sexual abuse of this child, The Gow School knew or should have known that Thomas Simmeth was not fit to work with children, would likely sexually abuse children and risk the safety and security of its students/residents.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which provides innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act earlier this year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against the The Gow School on behalf of this child sexual abuse victim.

If you have information about Thomas Simmeth sexually abusing children at The Gow School or in any other place, please contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP.

