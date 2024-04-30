GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP FILES MULTIPLE TRUCK ACCIDENT LAWSUITS

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City (www.nyclawfirm.com) has filed multiple truck accident lawsuits..

In one case recently filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (802123/2024), a thirty-two (32) year-old woman was hit by a drunk driver delivering products for Amazon. She was parked on the side of the road due to a flat tire when an 18-wheeler truck struck her car. She was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, sustaining life-threatening personal injuries.

In another case filed in Supreme Court Kings County (533826/2023), a fifty-three (53) year old woman was struck by a truck when sitting in a parked car. She sustained a right shoulder injury requiring surgery.

In a case filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (812573/2021), a 33-year-old man was hit by a Pepsi truck while riding a bicycle. He sustained a right foot fracture.

In another case filed in Supreme Court Bronx County (814019/2023), a 40-year-old man riding a moped was struck by a truck making an illegal U-turn. He sustained a traumatic brain injury ("TBI") and multiple fractures.

Robert Greenstein, a partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, states, "Accidents involving large trucks are much more complicated than many other traffic accidents. Multiple companies can be involved, and each should be named in your personal injury lawsuit. You need an experienced truck accident lawyer to handle your case".

Some of the common reasons for serious crashes involving large trucks include the following factors:

Distracted Driving

Drowsy Driving

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Speeding and unsafe passing

Improperly changing lanes

Poor training and maintenance

Faulty equipment

Not surprisingly, truck accidents cause more serious injuries than collisions between passenger cars. Some common injuries from truck accidents include fractures, neck and back injuries, spinal cord injuries, head and traumatic brain injuries, burns, amputation and disfigurement, internal injuries, lacerations, and death (i.e. fatal truck accidents)

If you were injured in a truck accident, you can recover compensation for your injuries and damages.

Compensation for your past and future pain & suffering

Reimbursement of past and future medical bills

Past and future lost wages

Property damage

Emotional damages

Punitive damages

The New York City truck accident lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, can help you recover the compensation you deserve. Don't be a victim twice. call 1-800-VICTIM2 (842-8462). Speak with a New York City truck accident lawyer during a free consultation and find out how much your case is worth.

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

