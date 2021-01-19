Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Opens New Office in Yonkers, NY

Jan 19, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a New York City personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Yonkers, NY. The office is located at 944 N Broadway, Unit G-1, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, is dedicated to helping clients injured by the negligence of others. They fight aggressively to recover maximum compensation for their clients while providing exceptional customer service.

"We are extremely excited about opening our new office in Yonkers" stated founding partner Rob Greenstein. "The addition of a Yonkers office will allow our firm to serve our Westchester clients more efficiently. Customer service is our top priority."

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP handles all types of accident cases.

  • Motor Vehicle Accidents
  • Pedestrian & Bicycle Accidents
  • Motorcycle Accidents
  • Truck Accidents
  • Slip & Fall Accidents
  • Construction Accidents
  • School Accidents
  • Workplace Accidents
  • Wrongful Death
  • Nursing Home Abuse
  • Spinal Cord Injury
  • Brain injuries
  • Burn Injury
  • Sexual Abuse
  • Police Misconduct
  • Birth Injury
  • Medical Malpractice

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, Don't Be a Victim Twice, call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) for a confidential consultation. The call is free. The consultation is free. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP takes cases on a contingency basis. Their fee is contingent upon you receiving compensation.

For more information contact:
Rob Greenstein 
1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)
[email protected]

