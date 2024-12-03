Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Secures Compensation for Ceiling Collapse Victims

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a top-tier personal injury law firm in New York City, continues its mission of empowering victims of negligence and securing justice for those affected across New York. Known for its successful track record of achieving substantial settlements, the firm is steadfast in its dedication to advocating for individuals impacted by a range of personal injuries caused by negligence.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has long championed the rights of clients who have suffered serious injuries or losses due to another party's negligence, whether it stems from auto accidents, premises liability cases, or trip & fall incidents. These cases often involve complex legal battles, requiring both a deep understanding of relevant laws and a compassionate approach.

"Our primary goal is to stand as a voice for clients who have faced trauma and loss because of someone else's negligent actions," said Robert Greenstein, Esq., founding partner at the firm. "We hold those responsible accountable and work to secure the compensation our clients deserve, supporting them through recovery and beyond."

In a recent notable case filed in the Supreme Court – Bronx County (Index # t818130/2024), the firm represented a client who suffered a severe head injury due to a landlord's failure to fix ongoing leaks in the ceiling, which eventually collapsed. Through meticulous legal work, including gathering evidence of negligence and presenting expert testimony, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP achieved a significant settlement. This outcome provided crucial financial relief for the client, aiding in their recovery and helping to offset ongoing medical expenses.

In another recent case, filed in the Supreme Court – Westchester County (Index # 69322/2024), a ceiling collapsed in an apartment building in Yonkers, causing a severe shoulder injury to a tenant.

"Negligence cases require a meticulous approach to uncover every detail that can affect the outcome," explained Rob Greenstein. "Our team is deeply committed to building strong cases that reflect our clients' struggles and ensure they receive the justice they deserve."

The firm's success in these cases is a testament to its unwavering commitment to compassionate and effective legal advocacy. They recognize the extensive physical, emotional, and financial toll that injuries caused by negligence can have on victims and their families and strive to alleviate these burdens by offering dedicated support.

"Every case we take on reflects our firm's commitment to justice and advocacy," said Bart Pittari, Esq., managing partner. "By ensuring negligent parties are held accountable, we aim to protect our clients and contribute to a safer community."

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you've suffered serious injuries due to the negligence of your landlord, call the New York Ceiling Collapse Injury Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP. Don't Be a Victim Twice call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) to schedule a free consultation. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay unless you are successful.

Related Links

www.nyclawfirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

1825 Park Ave, New York, NY 10035

[email protected]

(800) 842-8462

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP