Greenstein & Milbauer, To Hold Building Owners Accountable for Negligent Snow and Ice Removal

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York City personal injury law firm Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP fights for those who have suffered fractures and other injuries due to slip and falls on snow and ice. The firm strives to obtain compensation for those injured due to these snow and ice falls when those responsible for snow and ice removal on public sidewalks fail to live up to their responsibilities or perform snow and ice removal negligently.

Each winter New York City receives significant snowfall, often followed by several days of extreme temperatures well below freezing. Bart Pittari, a partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, states "When the ice starts to melt after a snowfall, many owners think they can get away by letting nature do their shoveling. The challenge is that when it gets cold at night, that water could freeze, going from snow to much more dangerous ice. Ignoring snow on areas of your property that you know people walk on is negligence."

In a recently filed lawsuit by Greenstein & Milbauer, in the Supreme Court Queens County – Index Number: 721795/2023, the Plaintiff seeks compensation for a fractured right ankle requiring surgery. There, the Plaintiff claims her injuries occurred due to a slip and fall on ice that remained on a sidewalk in front of the building where she lived. It further contended that she was caused to slip and fall on snow and/or ice that had been allowed to accumulate and remain upon the premises because of the negligence of the Defendant. Finally, the lawsuit claims that the building owners were responsible for clearing the public sidewalk and knew of the dangerous conditions that caused Plaintiff's accident.

In New York, building owners are responsible for taking reasonable measures to remedy snow and ice conditions that are caused by inclement weather. These reasonable measures include clearing snow, salting public sidewalks, and providing warnings, according to the American Bar Association. This responsibility begins after a snowstorm has finished; however, once a snowstorm has ended, an owner must remedy the conditions within a reasonable period. In New York City, this requires that those responsible for clearing snow and ice within four hours of the cessation of a storm. However, once a property owner has undertaken snow removal operations, they must complete the process without negligence.

