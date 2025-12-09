Greenstein & Pittari, LLP: Protecting Victims of Amazon Truck Accidents

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is sounding the alarm about the rising dangers posed by Amazon delivery trucks and vans on New York's streets. With thousands of vehicles rushing to meet strict deadlines, attorneys say Amazon's business model puts public safety at risk.

In one case filed in the Supreme Court of Bronx County (802123/2024), a thirty-two (32) year-old woman was hit by a drunk driver delivering products for Amazon. She was parked on the side of the road because of a flat tire when an 18-wheeler struck her car. She was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, sustaining life-threatening personal injuries.

Amazon delivery accidents in New York are unlike typical crashes. The company relies on Delivery Service Partners (DSPs), Amazon Flex drivers, and employees, creating a complex web of liability. Aggressive delivery schedules pressure drivers to speed, skip breaks, and cut corners, while poorly maintained vehicles and overloaded cargo add further risk.

"These are not minor fender benders," said Robert Greenstein. "We represent families whose lives have been permanently changed because Amazon prioritizes speed over safety."

Victims of Amazon delivery accidents in New York may be entitled to compensation for:

Medical expenses, rehabilitation, and long-term care

Lost wages and reduced earning capacity

Pain, suffering, and emotional trauma

Wrongful death damages for grieving families

Greenstein & Pittari is committed to fighting back. The firm's attorneys investigate crashes, preserve critical evidence such as GPS data and driver logs, and pursue all liable parties, including Amazon itself.

With offices in Harlem and six other locations across NYC and Long Island, Greenstein & Pittari has earned recognition from Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers for its results-driven approach.

"Amazon wants to call drivers independent contractors to dodge liability," said Bart Pittari, managing partner at Greenstein & Pittari. "But when the company sets impossible delivery quotas and controls every aspect of the job, it must also accept responsibility when people are injured."

New Yorkers injured in Amazon delivery truck crashes should act quickly to protect their rights.

"Don't be a victim twice," said Greenstein. "Our mission is simple — to make sure Amazon is held accountable and victims get the justice they deserve."

