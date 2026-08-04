Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Secures $3 Million Settlement for Passenger Seriously Injured by Dangerous Roadway Defect on the Grand Central Parkway

Settlement resolves claims arising from a motor vehicle accident caused by an unprotected roadway excavation during construction in Queens.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is proud to announce a $3,000,000 settlement on behalf of a passenger who suffered serious injuries after his vehicle struck a large roadway excavation on the westbound Grand Central Parkway in Queens. The case highlights the devastating consequences that can occur when hazardous roadway conditions allegedly created during construction are not properly addressed, exposing motorists to danger.

According to the allegations in the lawsuit, the passenger was in a vehicle traveling on the Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica, Queens, when the vehicle struck a large open excavation in the roadway that had apparently been created as part of an ongoing construction project. Upon impact, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a violent crash that caused devastating injuries to the passenger.

Photographs obtained during the investigation documented the roadway after repairs, illustrating both the location and size of the excavation. The crash occurred during winter conditions, when snow and slush along the roadway may have made the hazardous condition even more difficult for motorists to detect.

Serious Injuries Required Multiple Surgeries

The collision caused serious, life-changing injuries, including multiple fractures to the spine, shoulder, collarbone, and ribs, as well as a pneumothorax and epidural hemorrhage. The injuries required extensive hospitalization, surgeries, rehabilitation, and ongoing medical treatment.

An Unprotected Roadway Excavation Created a Dangerous Highway Hazard

The allegations in this case centered on a large, open roadway excavation that had allegedly been left in the westbound travel lane of the Grand Central Parkway during construction. At highway speeds, motorists have little time to identify and safely avoid an unexpected roadway defect, particularly during winter conditions when snow, slush, and standing water can partially conceal the hazard.

Construction projects must be planned and performed with the safety of the traveling public as the highest priority. When roadway excavations, utility work, or temporary pavement conditions are not properly protected, repaired, or clearly marked, they can create an unreasonable risk of serious crashes. In this case, the plaintiffs alleged that the dangerous roadway condition caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in devastating injuries.

Holding Those Responsible Accountable

Roadway defect cases often require an extensive investigation to determine exactly who was responsible for creating, maintaining, repairing, or protecting a hazardous roadway condition. Depending on the circumstances, liability may involve governmental entities, utility companies, general contractors, subcontractors, engineering firms, or others responsible for roadway construction and maintenance.

Successfully prosecuting these cases frequently requires obtaining construction contracts, permits, roadway maintenance records, inspection reports, photographs, witness testimony, and expert engineering analysis. Unlike a typical motor vehicle collision, roadway defect cases often involve multiple defendants and complex questions regarding notice, responsibility, and the adequacy of safety measures implemented at the construction site.

A Significant Recovery Following a Serious Crash

The $3 million settlement reflects the severity of the injuries sustained and the complexity of litigating roadway defect claims arising from major roadway construction projects.

While every case is unique and settlements depend upon their individual facts and legal issues, this result demonstrates that serious crashes are not always caused solely by driver negligence. Dangerous roadway conditions can play a substantial role in causing serious injuries, and identifying every responsible party is critical to obtaining full compensation for accident victims.

Statement from Greenstein & Pittari, LLP



"Motorists should never have to worry that a dangerous roadway condition created during construction will change their lives forever," said Robert Greenstein, founding partner of Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "When roadway work is performed, the companies and entities responsible for that work must take reasonable steps to protect the traveling public. Our client suffered devastating injuries requiring multiple surgeries, and we are proud to have obtained a settlement that will help provide financial security for the future."

About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP



Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a New York litigation firm representing victims of serious injuries, roadway defects, construction accidents, municipal negligence, premises liability, motor vehicle collisions, and civil rights violations throughout New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area. The firm has recovered millions of dollars for injured clients and is committed to holding negligent parties accountable through meticulous investigation, aggressive advocacy, and exceptional client service.

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