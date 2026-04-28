Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Attorneys Honored by Super Lawyers While Expanding Advocacy for Long Island PFAS Victims

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is proud to announce that founding partner Robert Greenstein has been selected to the 2026 New York Super Lawyers list for the seventh consecutive year, while partner Jake Berkowitz has been named a New York Super Lawyers Rising Star for the second year in a row. These honors recognize outstanding legal achievement, peer recognition, and professional excellence across more than 70 practice areas.

Mr. Greenstein, who has been recognized annually since 2020, continues to lead the firm's mission to deliver high-quality, client-focused representation throughout New York. With seven office locations in Harlem, the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Yonkers, and Nassau County, the firm has built a reputation for accessibility and results-driven advocacy. Known for its client-first approach, Greenstein & Pittari has earned nearly 800 five-star Google reviews, reflecting its commitment to service and outcomes.

"Our goal has always been simple - stand up for injured New Yorkers and make sure they're not taken advantage of during the most difficult times in their lives," said Robert Greenstein. "Being recognized by Super Lawyers is an honor, but the real reward is helping our clients move forward."

In addition to these recognitions, the firm is drawing attention to its expanding work in Long Island PFAS water contamination litigation, representing families affected by exposure to harmful "forever chemicals" in the drinking water of Nassau and Suffolk counties.

PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are synthetic chemicals linked to serious health risks after prolonged exposure through everyday activities such as drinking, cooking, or bathing in contaminated tap water. Greenstein & Pittari is actively investigating and litigating claims on behalf of individuals who have developed conditions associated with PFAS exposure, including:

Kidney, Testicular, and Liver Cancer

Thyroid Disease (including Hypothyroidism and Hashimoto's)

Ulcerative Colitis

Pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia

Partner Jake Berkowitz, a recognized Rising Star, plays a key role in the firm's environmental injury practice. With extensive experience in toxic tort litigation, Mr. Berkowitz handles complex cases involving hazardous exposure, including PFAS contamination and toxic mold claims.

"Cases involving PFAS contamination are among the most challenging in personal injury law," said Berkowitz. "They often involve long-term exposure, delayed symptoms, and corporations that knew about the risks but failed to act. We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and securing justice for affected families."

PFAS litigation shares many characteristics with other toxic tort cases, requiring detailed scientific evidence, expert testimony, and the ability to prove causation over extended periods of exposure. Greenstein & Pittari is currently representing residents of Long Island who allege that chemical manufacturers and other responsible parties failed to prevent or warn about contamination risks.

The firm emphasizes that many individuals may not yet realize their health conditions could be linked to PFAS exposure, as symptoms can take years to develop. As awareness grows, the firm is encouraging those affected to seek legal guidance.

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless the firm secures compensation on their behalf. The firm's guiding principle remains:

"Don't Be a Victim Twice."

For more information or to schedule a free, confidential consultation, call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is a New York-based personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families harmed by negligence, environmental hazards, and unsafe conditions. With offices throughout New York City and Long Island, the firm provides accessible, aggressive representation focused on maximizing results for clients.

Media Contact:

Robert Greenstein

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Phone: 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

Website: www.nycLawFirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Pittari, LLP