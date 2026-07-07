Greenstein & Pittari, LLP Announces Lawsuit on Behalf of Pedestrian Catastrophically Injured After Being Struck by NYPD Police Vehicle in Manhattan

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Pittari, LLP has filed a personal injury lawsuit on behalf of a 38-year-old pedestrian who suffered catastrophic orthopedic injuries after being struck by a New York City Police Department vehicle on July 3, 2024. The lawsuit is pending in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, New York County, under Index No. 150215/2025.

The collision left the victim with devastating, life-altering injuries requiring multiple emergency surgeries, prolonged hospitalization, extensive rehabilitation, and additional surgery months later due to postoperative complications. Postoperative complications from three subsequent emergency surgeries resulted in the plaintiff requiring a fourth surgery.

"Pedestrians have every right to expect that they can safely use New York City's streets," said Robert Greenstein, founding partner of Greenstein & Pittari, LLP. "When a police vehicle is involved in a serious collision, the legal issues become considerably more complex because claims against the City are governed by special procedural rules and shorter statutory deadlines. Our client suffered catastrophic injuries that will affect nearly every aspect of his life, and we intend to hold those responsible fully accountable."

Accidents involving police vehicles present unique legal challenges. Unlike typical automobile accident claims, cases involving municipal vehicles often require compliance with strict notice requirements under New York law, including the timely filing of a Notice of Claim and adherence to shorter statutes of limitation.

Although New York City has experienced a significant decline in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade through its Vision Zero initiative, serious pedestrian injuries remain a persistent public safety concern. According to the New York City Department of Transportation, pedestrian fatalities have declined by more than 42 percent since Vision Zero began in 2014, yet dozens of pedestrians continue to lose their lives each year, and many others sustain catastrophic injuries requiring lifelong medical care.

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP represents victims injured in collisions involving NYPD vehicles, FDNY vehicles, sanitation trucks, MTA buses, and other municipal vehicles throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, and Westchester County.

"Our firm understands that these cases are fundamentally different from ordinary motor vehicle accidents," Greenstein added. "Preserving evidence, investigating the circumstances of the collision, and complying with the strict procedural requirements imposed upon claims against the City are essential to protecting an injured person's rights."

The lawsuit seeks compensation for past and future medical expenses, lost earnings, diminished earning capacity, pain and suffering, permanent disability, rehabilitation expenses, and all other damages permitted under New York law.

About Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP is an award-winning New York personal injury and civil rights law firm representing victims throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester, and surrounding communities. The firm handles complex litigation involving motor vehicle accidents, municipal liability, construction accidents, premises liability, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, police misconduct, and catastrophic injury claims.

The firm offers free consultations, and clients pay no legal fees unless a recovery is obtained.

For more information, visit www.nyclawfirm.com or call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

Don't Be a Victim Twice.

Media Contact:

Robert Greenstein

Greenstein & Pittari, LLP

Phone: 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

Website: www.nycLawFirm.com

SOURCE Greenstein & Pittari, LLP