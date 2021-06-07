Greenstone wins award for 'Best Risk & Compliance Implementation' at MEA Finance Awards 2021

The MEA Finance Banking Technology awards provide international recognition and celebrate the achievements of the region's leading banks, financial institutions, and technology providers to highlight firms that build smarter, more effective, and more efficient solutions for their clients. The independently judged event is held annually by MEA Finance, the publisher of MEA Finance and MEA Business , which is considered the authoritative voice of the Middle Eastern and African banking and finance industries. The the winners were announced at a gala event held at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, with over 100 industry leaders from the banking and financial services ecosystem in attendance.

Greenstone Equity Partners' selection as the winner of this year's "Best Risk & Compliance Implementation" from the hundreds of nominations submitted to MEA Finance across the various awards categories demonstrates further validation of Greenstone's rapidly growing regulatory compliance program.

Reflecting on winning this prestigious award, Alex Gemici, Chairman & CEO of Greenstone Equity Partners, said, "Having made substantial investments in building our firm's licensing and compliance program, we are grateful to be recognized for our dedication to regulatory compliance leadership within our industry. This dedication and focus allows us to serve the GCC investment community through our current partnerships with top-tier global fund managers who collectively have AUMs of well-over $1.4 trillion."

Jeff Evans, Managing Director of Greenstone Equity Partners, who accepted the award on behalf of the firm, added, "Greenstone's regulatory compliance program has filled an important gap for leading fund managers who wish to raise capital from the region but lack the required licensing to do so. Our program allows fund managers to partner with Greenstone to remain fully compliant with local laws without the requirement to obtain their own licensing. Our simple onboarding process and collaborative approach have been ideal to global institutional fund managers who are able to retain full control of their local investor relationships while benefiting from compliant fundraising."

About Greenstone Equity Partners

Headquartered in Dubai with coverage offices throughout the GCC and a team of over 50 professionals, Greenstone Equity Partners is the largest fund placement firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011, Greenstone is locally licensed in each country it operates in and has developed long-standing relationships, execution capabilities, and industry-leading expertise to successfully connect leading global fund managers with institutional and non-institutional investors in the region.

Greenstone's fund placement service specializes in raising capital to secure commitments of $2 million to $250+ million per investor for fund managers with AUMs of $1 billion to over $100 billion. Greenstone maintains deeply rooted, highly productive relationships with over 200 institutional investors and 1,500 non-institutional investors, including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurance companies, financial institutions, family offices, and UHNWIs. Its Investor Relations team has facilitated well over 11,000 highly targeted roadshow meetings between its comprehensive network of GCC-based investors and globally dispersed fund managers to expedite investments into 200+ alternative funds across the full spectrum of investment strategies which have raised more than $100 billion.

Independent of fund placement, Greenstone's regulatory compliance service enables leading global fund managers to market and offer their funds compliantly to GCC-based investors by partnering with Greenstone to act as their locally licensed partner to register their funds and facilitate their regulatory compliant fundraising.

In addition to receiving numerous awards, Greenstone is ranked #3 globally by funds closed and #7 globally by capital raised in Preqin's 2018-2020 League Tables, even though Greenstone only raises capital in five countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527375/Greenstone_Equity_Partners.jpg

SOURCE Greenstone Equity Partners

Related Links

https://www.gsequity.com

