Green/Sustainable Logistics Market to reach over $1.97 Trillion by the year 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Green/Sustainable Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Business Type (Transport, Warehouse, Distribution, Value-Added Services), Mode Of Operation (Storage, Airways Distribution, Railways Distribution, Roadways Distribution, Seaways Distribution), And End Use (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Banking And Financial Services, Retail And E-Commerce), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Green/Sustainable Logistics Market is estimated to reach over USD 1,972.7 Bn by 2031, denoting a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Green/Sustainable Logistics Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 1,112.9 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 1,972.7 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 7.70% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Business Type, Mode Of Operation, And End Use Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; Southeast Asia; South Korea

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2399

The term "sustainable logistics," sometimes known as "eco-logistics," is incorporating environmental factors into supply chain management and logistics procedures to reduce environmental impact and advance sustainability. To achieve sustainability, companies must adapt their supply chain management processes to make more efficient use of resources.

This idea extends beyond the environmental footprint to include the economic and social sustainability of a company's logistics activities. The goal is to minimize the negative externalities associated with business activities for the environment, the economy, and society as a whole. The expansion of the green/sustainable logistics market share is driven by factors like the rise in EV adoption in the logistics sector and the increase in corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts by logistics organizations.

Furthermore, the green/sustainable logistics industry is boosting due to the spike in EV use in the logistics sector. However, the market's expansion is hampered by the growing reliance on fossil fuels for transportation.

List of Prominent Players in the Green/Sustainable Logistics Market:

Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P.

ARK India

Bollor SE

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL Group.

DSV

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Go Green Logistics

Gosselin Logistics

Green Logistics LLC

States Logistics Services, Inc

The Green Group

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Westerman Multimodal Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc.

YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD.

Other Prominent Players

Market Dynamics: -

Drivers-

Since electric cars (EVs) have the potential to produce less pollution and motor noise than conventional internal combustion vehicles (ICVs), their adoption in city logistics has accelerated in recent years. This move towards electric vehicles is consistent with logistics' growing emphasis on eco-friendly methods. Additionally, logistic firms have taken aggressive steps to reduce their environmental impact as businesses prioritise sustainable practices.

Due to its historical reliance on oil and other fossil fuels, goods transportation has made shippers' and logistics businesses' operating costs much higher. Additionally, it adds to the emissions of harmful substances such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, carbon dioxide, and black carbon. Communities close to ports and freight hubs face health hazards as a result of these emissions, which are significant contributors to climate change.

Challenges-

The primary obstacles that deter potential investors include reliance on fossil fuels, namely for transportation, a lack of infrastructure, and the high costs associated with adopting green procurement. The costlier green procurement is anticipated to be the main obstacle facing the Green/Sustainable Logistics Market. The time-consuming process of measuring carbon emissions and producing reports on them is hindering the demand for sustainable logistics in the global market.

Regional Trends:

In terms of worldwide Green/Sustainable Logistics Market share, Asia Pacific led. Growing countries like India are embracing new digital technologies and embracing the fourth industrial revolution, which is driving the expansion of the region's market.

Regional market expansion will also be fueled by integrated end-to-end logistics operations in nations like India over the projection period. If environmental criteria are not met, fines are enforced by the government. Because electric cars emit no emissions into the environment, their use is increasing in this region, which is driving the global sustainable logistics business.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2399

Recent Development-

In Jan 2024 , DSV developed and launched an industry-first multimodal shipping strategy that uses sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to improve supply chain agility while reducing environmental impact. DSV and Schneider Electric have successfully deployed two unique multimodal shipping bridges—between Singapore and France and Shanghai to France—to minimize Scope 3 carbon emissions from air freight.

DSV developed and launched an industry-first multimodal shipping strategy that uses sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to improve supply chain agility while reducing environmental impact. DSV and Schneider Electric have successfully deployed two unique multimodal shipping bridges—between and and to France—to minimize Scope 3 carbon emissions from air freight. In Aug 2023 , CEVA Logistics said that it has signed an agreement to purchase Stellar Value Chain Solutions, which is based in Mumbai . The Stellar acquisition will allow CEVA to broaden its presence in India by increasing its local personnel, assets, client base, and skills. The transaction complements CEVA's objective of offering complete supply chain solutions to its customers. In addition to India , the acquisition adds to CEVA's recent development in contract logistics in Asia Pacific . The transaction is also expected to assist CEVA's freight management and customs operations in the region.

CEVA Logistics said that it has signed an agreement to purchase Stellar Value Chain Solutions, which is based in . The Stellar acquisition will allow CEVA to broaden its presence in by increasing its local personnel, assets, client base, and skills. The transaction complements CEVA's objective of offering complete supply chain solutions to its customers. In addition to , the acquisition adds to CEVA's recent development in contract logistics in . The transaction is also expected to assist CEVA's freight management and customs operations in the region. In June 2023 , the division of Deutsche Post AG, which specialises in air and ocean freight, DHL Global Forwarding, and IAGIAG Cargo in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), established a strategic collaboration. DHL has contracted to purchase 11.5 million litres of SAF as part of this agreement, which will help reduce transport emissions that fall under Scope 3 in 2023.

the division of Deutsche Post AG, which specialises in air and ocean freight, DHL Global Forwarding, and IAGIAG Cargo in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), established a strategic collaboration. DHL has contracted to purchase 11.5 million litres of SAF as part of this agreement, which will help reduce transport emissions that fall under Scope 3 in 2023. In April 2023 , a commercial electric vehicle was added to Bolloré Logistics' fleet in India , a division of Bollore SE. With its great mobility and minimal carbon footprint, it is perfect for last-mile delivery.

Segmentation of Green/Sustainable Logistics Market -

By Business Type

Transportation

Warehousing

Distribution

Value added Services

By Mode of Operation

Storage

Airways Distribution

Railways Distribution

Roadways Distribution

Seaways Distribution

Others

By End-user

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Banking and financial services

Retail and E-Commerce

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2399

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Green/Sustainable Logistics market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Green/Sustainable Logistics market

To analyze the Green/Sustainable Logistics market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Green/Sustainable Logistics market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Green/Sustainable Logistics market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Digital Logistics Market

E-Bike Market

E-Commerce Logistics Market

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market

Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact US:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd