Greenswell Growers Appoints Carl Gupton as Chief Executive Officer

Greenswell Growers

16 Nov, 2023

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenswell Growers, a leading mid-Atlantic provider of sustainable agricultural solutions for growing leafy greens, today announced that it has appointed Carl Gupton as its Chief Executive Officer.

Gupton, who has served as President of Greenswell Growers since 2020, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role at the company. With a strong passion for sustainable growing practices, and high skill set in startup operations, he is well-equipped to lead Greenswell Growers into the future. His vision for Greenswell Growers includes expanding the company's reach and increasing its impact on sustainable agriculture.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Greenswell Growers team and a part of an organization that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the environment and the U.S. food supply," said Gupton. "I look forward to working closely with the talented team here and building on the strong foundation laid by the company's founders, John May, Doug Pick and Chuck Metzgar."

"It is time for this transition," said John May. "We are turning the corner as a business as we are adding customers every day and we are receiving excellent feedback in the form of repeat business. It is now time to expand, and Carl is the best person to lead this next step."

Greenswell Growers' founders will remain actively involved in the company's expansion efforts and trajectory. The continued commitment of the founders of Greenswell Growers reflects the company's passion for sustainable agriculture and the company's values-driven culture and mission to transform lives through the power of food.

"We believe that Greenswell Growers has a bright future ahead, and we are excited to continue working alongside Carl and the entire team to grow Greenswell and bring our sustainable farming solutions to even more communities in the mid-Atlantic states," said Chuck Metzgar

About Greenswell Growers

Greenswell Growers is a pioneering provider of sustainable agricultural solutions committed to making a positive impact on the environment and food supply. With a focus on health and safe food, Greenswell Growers aims to address the mid-Atlantic's growing food demands while minimizing environmental impact. For more information, visit greenswellgrowers.com.

