Greentank Announces First of Its Kind Aerosolization Chip to Revolutionize Liquid Delivery Systems

Greentank's Heating Chip™ marks a significant advancement over traditional aerosol and vaporizer heating elements, addressing critical industry challenges by offering unparalleled precision and consistency in aerosol production.

Unlike traditional ceramic and mesh vaporizers that are prone to uneven heating, material degradation, and harmful byproducts, the Heating Chip™ eliminates Harmful and Potentially Harmful Constituents (HPHCs) emission and flavor degradation from thermal cycling. The chip pumps liquid through the heating element rather than relying on absorption, ensuring uniform heating and complete consumption of the liquid with each puff. This process leaves no leftover material to be reheated later, guaranteeing a safer and better experience. Additionally, it sets a new standard in vaporization technology by combining its advancements in safety, efficacy, reliability and precise manufacturing methods to unlock a wide range of applications from nicotine and cannabis delivery products to new and uncharted territory for medical and wellness uses.

Over three years of research and development went into reimagining the construction of the Heating Chip™ across, design, engineering and manufacturing. Designed by material scientists and PhDs in physics and microfluidics and engineered by Dyson veterans, the chip's design incorporates semiconductor manufacturing techniques to nanofabricate and precisely reproduce the widths, depths and spacing of over 3,000 microscopic holes.

Greentank's intellectual property portfolio includes over 50 patent families in major markets such as the United States, Europe, UK and China. This extensive protection in key jurisdictions is crucial to the technology, including the Heating Chip™ structure and composition, manufacturing methods and structural designs. The proprietary design and manufacturing process is highly replicable and scalable unlike current industry methods. This process results in a reliable product and consistent user experience, while ensuring that each chip is produced to the highest standards, maintaining quality and reliability across all devices.

"The Heating Chip™ marks a transformative moment for aerosolization technology," Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer Corey Koffler said. "Our goal is to contribute to a broader shift towards safer and more sophisticated vaporization solutions, making a meaningful impact on how people experience and benefit from inhalable products."

Greentank's Heating Chip™ is currently available to the cannabis market under its Quantum Vape™ series of products. The introduction of the Heating Chip™ to the US and verticals beyond the cannabis market marks a significant milestone for Greentank and the vaporization industry at large. Greentank's mission extends beyond recreational use, aiming to redefine vaporizing technology product standards and prioritize consumer health. By enhancing product lifespan and safety, Greentank aims to forge a path towards safer and more innovative aerosolization solutions in several global markets.

To learn more about Greentank and the Heating Chip™, head to www.greentanktech.com . For press inquiries or any additional information, please contact [email protected] .

About Greentank

Greentank is a leading innovator in the aerosolization technology industry, providing advanced solutions for the cannabis, nicotine, and wellness markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Greentank specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing precision-made vaporization hardware and atomization technology. With a federal research license from Health Canada, Greentank conducts rapid on-site testing and prototyping to consistently push the boundaries of performance and quality.

