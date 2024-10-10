Greentank Triumphs with Prestigious Golden Leaf Award for 2024's Most Promising Innovation

This accolade underscores Greentank's unwavering commitment to revolutionizing industry safety, performance, and reliability.

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentank Technologies , a global leader in vape hardware and atomization technology, has won the coveted Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation" at the 2024 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) in Athens, Greece. This recognition highlights Greentank's game-changing Quantum Chip™ technology—setting a new standard for the future of vaping.

"The promise of our innovation is the promise of a safer, smarter future," said Dustin Koffler, CEO and Co-Founder, Greentank. "This award is more than a testament to what we've achieved—it's a call to continue shaping the future of an industry that's at a pivotal moment. The decisions we make today will echo in the consumer experiences and public health outcomes of tomorrow."

Greentank's Quantum Vape ™, powered by their revolutionary Quantum Chip™ technology, represents a breakthrough in inhalation science. With a focus on precision, safety, and performance, this technology delivers an unparalleled vaping experience that prioritizes both user satisfaction and harm reduction.

The Quantum Chip's advanced design sets a new industry benchmark by offering more accurate temperature control and even heat distribution, while completely eliminating the release of heavy metals and ceramic particles. This innovation ensures the cleanest, smoothest vapor available, preserving flavor integrity and delivering unmatched consistency from the first puff to the last.

The Golden Leaf Award for "Most Promising Innovation," sponsored exclusively by BMJ, celebrates Greentank's pivotal role in transforming the global vape industry. This award is just the latest in Greentank's impressive list of honors, including the Red Dot Design Award and recognition as Independent's Vape Tank and Single-Use Vaporizer of the Year.

"The future of vaping has arrived and Greentank is excited to lead the charge with innovative technology and an unwavering focus on safety," Koffler added.

For press inquiries or any additional information, please contact [email protected].

About Greentank

Greentank is a cutting-edge technology company pioneering atomization and advanced material science across multiple industry segments, including Nicotine, Cannabis, Wellness, and Pharmaceuticals. At the forefront of innovation, Greentank's patented Quantum Chip™ technology is engineered to deliver a superior user experience while significantly advancing harm-reduction solutions in the inhalable industry.

This groundbreaking heating technology generates optimal particle size distribution and aerosol mass, ensuring exceptional taste and consistency over an extended lifespan. Supported by a robust patent portfolio dating back to 2014, Greentank continues to invest heavily in its fully owned and operated, semi-automated manufacturing and R&D facility, driving the future of vaporization technology.

