GreenTech Environmental Names Brandon Taylor CEO, Larry Enterline Joins as Executive Chairman

GreenTech Environmental is proud to announce both the promotion of Brandon Taylor to Chief Executive Officer, following a nationwide search, and that Larry L. Enterline, the former Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of FOX Factory Holdings Inc, has joined the Company's Board of Directors as Executive Chairman.

Taylor joined GreenTech Environmental in 2019 as CFO/COO and was instrumental in helping develop and execute the strategy that enabled the company to achieve rapid growth. Prior to joining GreenTech, Taylor held several key roles with The Brock Group and Weatherford International where he was focused on financial and operational transformations including significant experience in mergers and acquisitions.

"The active air purification industry is at a pivotal moment as there is heightened awareness and unprecedented interest in creating healthier indoor living environments," says Taylor. "As the global market continues to expand, I am pleased to lead GreenTech in this exciting emerging market."

2020 was GreenTech Environmental's most successful year in the company's 11-year history; the company reported 200% growth thanks to Taylor's leadership. In conjunction with an acquisition by City Capital Ventures earlier this year, the company is making investments to support future growth in this rapidly expanding industry.

One of Taylor's first initiatives as CEO is to accelerate the strategic growth of the brand.

"GreenTech has always been a technology-based company committed to the health & safety of our customers first and foremost. The future of GreenTech involves improving indoor air quality with a multi-technology approach centered around optimal product performance, safety and efficacy."

Former CEO & GreenTech Environmental Founder Allen Johnston will transition into the role of Chief Technology Officer as he continues to develop science-based technologies in the active air purification industry. Johnston will also focus on educating consumers about active air purification.

"After working with Brandon for the past two years, there is no doubt in my mind he is the ideal CEO to lead GreenTech Environmental into the future," says Johnston. "This will allow me to focus on what I do best: create solutions and applications to improve indoor air quality and create the healthiest possible indoor living environments."

Johnston founded GreenTech Environmental with a personal commitment to create environmentally friendly products that improve health and quality of life. He began a successful career at Hughes Aircraft and then moved to Raytheon Missile Systems, serving as Test Program Manager for the next-generation anti-ballistic missile defense system for the United States.

Larry Enterline will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Enterline is Chief Executive Officer of Vulcan Holdings, Inc., a private investment firm. Enterline retired as Chief Executive Officer of FOX Factory Holdings Inc, the industry-leading ride dynamics company, where he took the company public in 2013 and most recently served as Chairman of the Board. Enterline brings more than 40 years of experience in the technology and consumer product space to Greentech's Board of Directors.

"It's a transitional time for GreenTech Environmental and I'm pleased to be a part of this emerging industry," says Enterline. "I firmly believe over the next decade the need and awareness for indoor air purification is going to continue to grow and I'm honored to advise GreenTech Environmental and help them navigate the path forward."

About GreenTech Environmental

Founded in 2009 in Johnson City, Tennessee, GreenTech Environmental is a leader in air purification systems. GreenTech's technologies are available for consumers with portable and personal systems and commercial HVAC systems for use in office buildings, hotels, in-door stadiums and more. GreenTech Environmental is best known for a unique multi-technology approach to air purification. These technologies actively clean the air and surfaces in thousands of homes and commercial buildings across the globe. www.greentechenv.com

