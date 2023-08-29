GreenTechnologies, LLC Marks Over Two Decades of Innovation as 25-Year Anniversary Approaches

A Remarkable Journey from Waste to Resource, Pioneering Sustainable Products

1999: The Foundation
The history of GreenTechnologies begins with a classic theme: behind every problem is a hidden opportunity. In the 1990s, the organic byproducts of wastewater treatment were largely landfilled, resulting in environmental pollution of air and water. Armed with a soil and water sciences PhD and a passion for innovation, Dr. Amir Varshovi and co-founder/attorney Marla Buchanan established GreenTechnologies to transform organic waste into renewable resources.

2001 - 2011: Pioneering Progress
GreenTechnologies reached its first milestone by securing a patent for slow-release organic fertilizer. A partnership with the Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) in 2002 enabled the company to secure its feedstock for production of GreenEdge® fertilizers.

As development progressed, Varshovi and Buchanan focused on winning over their first customers. By the close of 2002, GreenTechnologies had supplied over 100 Florida golf courses. In 2005, GreenTechnologies celebrated the opening of its 25-acre manufacturing plant, solidifying the company's commitment to innovation and growth. Sales surged steadily through the following years.

2012: Embracing Global Outreach
Involvement in a Small Business Administration (SBA) pilot program paved the way for a strategic export marketing plan. GreenTechnologies' expansion into Central and South America underscored their global vision. GreenTechnologies also landed on GrowFL's Florida Companies to Watch list.

2013 - 2016: National Acclaim
In 2014, Dr. Varshovi's pioneering work earned him the title of State of Florida Small Business Person of the Year by the U.S. SBA. The company's inclusion in the Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Manufacturing and the Florida Water Environmental Association (FWEA) Awards of Excellence further solidified their reputation.

2017 - 2023: Research and Development Focus
A second and third patent were granted in 2019 and 2020. Two SBIR grants from the USDA and recognition from Arizona State University affirmed GreenTechnologies' commitment to research and environmental stewardship. In 2021, GreenTechnologies opened a research and business development office at the UF Innovate business incubator.

What's Next? 
GreenTechnologies' upcoming 25-year anniversary isn't just about looking back; it's a celebration of possibilities yet to come. With a commitment to innovation, a dedication to sustainability, and a vision for a greener world, GreenTechnologies continues to develop technology to unlock the nutrient value in waste products with promising new projects currently underway.

