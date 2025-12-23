GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Dec 23, 2025, 09:30 ET

  • Total revenues decreased by 15.0% year over year to RMB303.6 million (US$42.6 million)[1].
  • Income from operations was RMB70.1 million (US$9.8 million)[1] compared to RMB106.4 million for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income was RMB60.3 million (US$8.5 million)[1] compared to RMB65.2 million for the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] decreased 6.1% year over year to RMB115.0 million (US$16.1 million)[1]
  • Cash from operations increased 3.8% year over year to RMB144.5 million (US$20.3 million) [1]

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. 

Third Quarter of 2025 Operational Highlights

Hotels 

  • A total of 4,533 hotels with 323,510 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2025.
  • The Company opened 41 hotels and had a pipeline of 1,248 hotels contracted for or under development as of September 30, 2025.
  • The average daily room rate was RMB173, a decrease of 4.1% from RMB181 in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The occupancy rate was 71.3%, decreased from 74.6% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, was RMB124, an 8.4% year-over-year decrease.

[1]. The conversion of  Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB 7.1190 on September 30, 2025 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20251006/.

[2]. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus other operating expenses, income tax expense, share of loss in equity investees, net of tax, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, losses from investment in equity securities, other general expenses, and other expense, net, but excludes other operating income, interest income and other, net, gains from investment in equity securities, share of gains in equity investees (net of tax), and other income, net. The calculation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) included in this report has been aligned according to the above-mentioned definition.

[3]. Core net income (non-GAAP) is calculated as net income plus share-based compensation, losses from investments in equity securities (net of 25% tax), other expense(net of 25% tax), one-time fees and expense, income tax expenses related to dividend distribution, and other general expenses but excludes government subsidies (net of 25% tax), gains from investment in equity securities (net of 25% tax), and other income (net of 25% tax).

[4]. Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

Restaurants

  • A total of 185 restaurants were in operation as of September 30, 2025.
  • The AC (average check) was RMB37, a 19.3% year-over-year decrease.
  • The ADT (average daily tickets) was 100, down from 106 in the third quarter of 2024.
  • The ADS (average daily sales per store) was RMB3,714, a decrease of 24.1% from RMB4,891 in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter of 2025 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

118,159,125

41,117,277

159,276,402

Franchised-and-managed

revenues

167,928,127

1,757,933

169,686,060

Wholesales and others

796,488

27,766,790

-544,290

28,018,988

Total revenues

286,883,740

70,642,000

-544,290

356,981,450













Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

115,597,165

26,516,648

-34,568

142,079,245

19,957,753

Franchised-and-managed

revenues

138,566,905

1,848,818

140,415,723

19,724,080

Wholesales and others

311,831

21,018,623

-219,986

21,110,468

2,965,370

Total revenues

254,475,901

49,384,089

-254,554

303,605,436

42,647,203













Nine Month Ended

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

346,552,738

130,792,112

477,344,850

Franchised-and-managed

revenues

476,898,409

5,527,686

482,426,095

Wholesales and others

2,881,694

77,272,388

-1,004,493

79,149,589

Total revenues

826,332,841

213,592,186

-1,004,493

1,038,920,534













Nine Month Ended

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Revenues




Leased-and-operated revenues

310,356,692

85,575,101

-241,982

395,689,811

55,582,218

Franchised-and-managed

revenues

424,320,098

5,025,292

429,345,390

60,309,789

Wholesales and others

1,790,129

56,530,382

-663,791

57,656,720

8,098,991

Total revenues

736,466,919

147,130,775

-905,773

882,691,921

123,990,998

Total revenues were RMB303.6 million (US$42.6 million)[1]，a 15.0% year-over-year decrease.

Hotel revenues were RMB254.5 million (US$35.7 million)[1], a 11.3% year-over-year decrease due to an 8.4% year-over-year decrease in RevPAR and the closure of 7 L&O hotels since the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lease expirations and strategic reviews. The decrease was partially offset by revenues from new openings.

Restaurant revenues were RMB49.4 million (US$6.9 million)[1], a 30.1% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower ADS and the decrease in the number of L&O stores.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB882.7 million (US$124.0 million)[1], a 15.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated, or L&O, hotels and restaurants were RMB142.1 million (US$20.0 million)[1], a 10.8% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from L&O hotels were RMB115.6 million (US$16.2 million)[1], a 2.2% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 7.9% year-over-year decrease in L&O hotels' RevPAR, the closure of 7 L&O hotels since the fourth quarter of 2024, offset by revenues from the opening of 4 L&O hotels since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues from L&O restaurants were RMB26.5 million (US$3.7 million)[1], a 35.5% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the closure of 8 L&O restaurants since the fourth quarter of 2024 and the year-over-year decrease in ADS.

Total revenues from L&O hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB395.7 million (US$55.6 million)[1], a 17.1% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed, or F&M, hotels and restaurants were RMB140.4 million (US$19.7 million)[1], a 17.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from F&M hotels were RMB138.6 million (US$19.5 million)[1], a 17.5% year-over-year decrease, primarily due to a temporary waiver of RMB15 million of management fees for hotels facing business difficulties. Excluding this temporary fee waiver, revenues from F&M hotels decreased 8.6% year over year, due to an 8.3% decrease in F&M hotels' RevPAR.

Total revenues from F&M restaurants were RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 5.2% year-over-year increase, mainly due to the opening of 28 franchised restaurants since the fourth quarter of 2024.

Total revenues from F&M hotels and restaurants for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB429.3 million (US$60.3 million)[1], a 11.0% year-over-year decrease.

Total revenues from wholesale and others were RMB21.1 million (US$3.0 million)[1], a 24.7% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to the decline in the wholesale segment of the restaurant business.

Total revenues from wholesale and others for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB57.7 million (US$8.1 million)[1], a 27.2% year-over-year decrease.

Total operating costs and expenses

Quarter Ended

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

155,278,796

53,365,650

-475,648

208,168,798

Selling and marketing expenses

12,899,411

2,881,942

-68,642

15,712,711

General and administrative expenses

32,309,079

7,023,449

39,332,528

Other operating expenses

1,363,201

654,777

2,017,978

Other general expenses




Total operating costs and expenses

201,850,487

63,925,818

-544,290

265,232,015













Quarter Ended

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

134,346,844

43,015,455

-254,554

177,107,745

24,878,178

Selling and marketing expenses

11,314,233

2,133,816

13,448,049

1,889,036

General and administrative expenses

22,001,373

2,180,546

24,181,919

3,396,814

Other operating expenses

5,652,433

1,158,623

6,811,056

956,743

Other general expenses

19,483,576

19,483,576

2,736,842

Total operating costs and expenses

192,798,459

48,488,440

-254,554

241,032,345

33,857,613













Nine Month Ended

September 30, 2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

450,888,078

170,642,273

-916,517

620,613,834

Selling and marketing expenses

41,576,925

8,473,078

-87,975

49,962,028

General and administrative expenses

119,706,277

22,802,128

142,508,405

Other operating expenses

2,301,445

2,136,726

4,438,171

Other general expenses

11,756,531

11,756,531

Total operating costs and expenses

626,229,256

204,054,205

-1,004,492

829,278,969













Nine Month Ended

September 30, 2025

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

Hotel

Restaurant

Elimination

Total

Total

Operating costs and expenses




Operating costs

429,606,985

127,143,822

-905,774

555,845,033

78,079,089

Selling and marketing expenses

34,279,177

6,698,306

40,977,483

5,756,073

General and administrative expenses

93,293,494

12,655,909

105,949,403

14,882,624

Other operating expenses

9,942,672

1,600,920

11,543,592

1,621,519

Other general expenses

31,094,887

31,094,887

4,367,873

Total operating costs and expenses

598,217,215

148,098,957

-905,774

745,410,398

104,707,178

Operating costs were RMB177.1 million (US$24.9 million)[1], a 14.9% year-over-year decrease.

Operating costs of the hotel business were RMB134.3 million (US$18.9 million)[1], a 13.5% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower rental resulting from the closure of L&O hotels.

Operating costs of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2025 were RMB43.0 million (US$6.0 million)[1], a 19.4% year-over-year decrease, due to the closure of L&O stores.

For the first nine months of 2025, operating costs were RMB555.8 million (US$78.1 million)[1], a 10.4% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB13.4 million (US$1.9 million)[1], a 14.4% year-over-year decrease.

Selling and marketing expenses of the hotel business were RMB11.3 million (US$1.6 million)[1], a 12.3% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly due to lower staff related costs.

Selling and marketing expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 26.0% year-over-year decrease, mainly attributable to lower travelling expenses and lower sales-channel commissions.

For the first nine months of 2025, selling and marketing expenses were RMB41.0 million (US$5.8 million)[1], a 18.0% year-over-year decrease.

General and administrative, or G&A expenses were RMB24.2 million (US$3.4 million)[1], a 38.5% year-over-year decrease.

G&A expenses of the hotel business were RMB22.0 million (US$3.1 million)[1], a 31.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was mainly attributable to lower bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables, lower staff related expenses, and lower consulting fees.

G&A expenses of the restaurant business were RMB2.2 million (US$0.3 million)[1], a 69.0% year-over-year decrease, mainly due to lower staff related expenses, lower office expenses, and a decrease in depreciation and amortization and bad debt provisions for long-aged account receivables.

General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB105.9 million (US$14.9 million)[1], a 25.7% year-over-year decrease.

Other general expenses were RMB19.5 million (US$2.7 million)[1], entirely attributable to provisions for loan receivables related to franchisee loans.

Other general expenses for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB31.1 million (US$4.4 million)[1], up from RMB11.8 million one year ago.

Gross profit was RMB126.5 million (US$17.8 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 15.0%. Gross margin was 41.7%, the same as the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit of the hotel business was RMB120.1 million (US$16.9 million)[1], an 8.7% year-over-year decrease. Gross profit of the restaurant business was RMB6.4 million (US$0.9 million)[1], a 63.1% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB70.1 million (US$9.8 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB106.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a margin of 23.1%. The lower profitability was due to the exemption of fees from franchisees, the loss from disposal of L&O hotels, and bad debt provisions. Excluding these, the adjusted income from operations decreased 1.9% year over year, and the margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 34.6%, up from 31.5% one year ago, thanks to lower operating costs and expenses.

Income from operations of the hotel business was RMB69.1 million (US$9.7 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB99.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a margin of 27.2%. Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned items on hotels, adjusted income from operations of the hotel business increased 3.6% year over year, and the margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 40.5%, up from 36.8% one year ago, due to lower operating costs and expenses.

Income from operations of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million)[1], compared to income from operations of RMB6.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, with a margin of 1.9%.

Income from operations for the first nine months of 2025 was RMB155.5 million (US$21.8 million)[1] compared to income from operations of RMB263.1 million in 2024, with a margin of 17.6%.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB60.3 million (US$8.5 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB65.2 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net margin was 19.9%. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in income from operations, which were negatively impacted by the above-mentioned items, and foreign exchange losses. Excluding these one-time or non-operation impacts, adjusted net income was RMB90.5 million, an increase of 5.7%, with a margin of 28.4%.

Net income of the hotel business was RMB59.5 million (US$8.4 million)[1], up from net income of RMB58.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net margin was 23.4%. Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned items, which were composed of impacts by exemption of fees from franchisees in 2025Q3, the disposal of L&O hotels, the bad debt provisions, as well as foreign exchange losses, the adjusted net income of hotel business was RMB89.6 million, an increase of 13.4% year over year, with a margin of 33.3%.

Net income of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB6.6 million in the third quarter of 2024, and net margin was 1.8%.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was RMB253.1 million (US$35.6 million)[1], compared to a net income of RMB184.8 million in 2024, and net margin was 28.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB115.0 million (US$16.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 6.1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] as a percentage of total revenues, was 37.9%, compared to 34.3% a year ago, primarily due to lower operating costs and disciplined expense management.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] of the hotel business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB110.2 million (US$15.5 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 0.3%, with a margin of 43.3%, up from 38.5% one year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB4.8 million (US$0.7 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 52.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)[2] for the first nine months of 2025 was RMB258.7 million (US$36.3 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 17.9%.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB78.0 million (US$11.0 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 16.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP)[3] as a percentage of total revenues, was 25.7%, compared to 26.2% one year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] of the hotel business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB77.2 million (US$10.8 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 11.2%, with a margin of 30.3%, the same as one year ago.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] of the restaurant business in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB0.9 million (US$0.1 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 86.7%.

Core net income (non-GAAP)[3] for the first nine months of 2025 was RMB158.0 million (US$22.2 million)[1], a year-over-year decrease of 29.6%.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) were RMB0.60 (US$0.08)[1], decreased from RMB0.65 one year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share, or ADS[4], (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2025 were RMB2.53 (US$0.36)[1], decreased from RMB1.83 one year ago.

Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.77 (US$0.11)[1], decreased from RMB0.92 a year ago.

Core net income per ADS[4] (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.56 (US$0.22)[1] for the first nine months of 2025, a decrease from RMB2.21 a year ago.

Cash flow: Operating Cash inflow was RMB144.5 million (US$20.3 million)[1], as a result of income from operations. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2025 was RMB167.4 million (US$23.5 million)[1], primarily due to an advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets. Financing cash outflow was nil (US$0.0 million)[1] in the third quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB2,014.6 million (US$283.0 million)[1],compared to RMB2,034.9 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease of RMB20.3 million was mainly due to an advance payment for the purchase of strategic assets, and was offset by cash from operating activities.

Guidance

Based on our performance in the first nine months of this year and considering the impact from the closure of certain L&O hotels due to lease expirations and business strategy adjustments, we maintain our previous revenue guidance for the hotel business to be in the range of -10% to -13% year-over-year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present them, are useful financial metrics to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The terms Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality and restaurant management group in China. As of September 30, 2025, GreenTree had a total number of 4,533 hotels and 185 restaurants. In 2024, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree 13th among the 225 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 225. GreenTree was the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2024 according to the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has a broad portfolio of diverse brands spanning from the economy to mid-scale, up-scale and luxury segments of the hospitality industry mainly in China. Through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, and efficient system, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a diverse brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow

 GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 December 31

 September 30

 September 30 

2,024

2,025

2,025

 RMB

 RMB

 US$

 ASSETS


 Current assets:


 Cash and cash equivalents

1,490,235,562

1,638,695,772

230,186,230

 Restricted cash

16,096,476

14,733,054

2,069,540

 Short-term investments

10,475

25,747

3,617

 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

99,688,034

105,663,744

14,842,498

 Amounts due from related parties

21,839,929

21,184,099

2,975,713

 Inventories

6,881,470

6,774,539

951,614

 Other current assets

114,898,590

107,569,096

15,110,140

 Loans receivable, net

85,463,467

46,212,004

6,491,362

 Total current assets

1,835,114,003

1,940,858,055

272,630,714




 Non-current assets:


 Amounts due from a related party

110,000,000

110,000,000

15,451,608

 Restricted cash

18,869,900

18,869,900

2,650,639

 Long-term time deposits

285,570,000

285,570,000

40,113,780

 Loans receivable, net

15,372,238

13,842,756

1,944,480

 Property and equipment, net

649,528,210

622,995,148

87,511,609

 Intangible assets, net

75,677,551

73,999,664

10,394,671

 Goodwill

96,074,468

96,074,468

13,495,500

 Long-term investments

184,024,217

208,539,976

29,293,437

 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,328,582,419

1,297,598,192

182,272,537

 Other assets

102,545,847

273,179,697

38,373,325

 Deferred tax assets

245,760,095

241,431,976

33,913,749

  TOTAL ASSETS

4,947,118,948

5,182,959,832

728,046,049




 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


 Current liabilities:


Long-term bank loans, current portion 

400,000

400,000

56,188

 Accounts payable

56,488,405

49,486,457

6,951,321

 Advance from customers

25,684,437

27,019,373

3,795,389

 Amounts due to related parties

17,462,176

18,341,649

2,576,436

 Salary and welfare payable

78,234,582

74,551,051

10,472,124

 Deferred revenue

175,046,178

170,182,790

23,905,435

 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

481,910,291

535,728,663

75,253,359

 Income tax payable

88,876,497

91,412,799

12,840,680

 Operating lease liabilities, current

241,363,244

217,018,055

30,484,345

 Total current liabilities

1,165,465,810

1,184,140,837

166,335,277




 Long-term bank loans

256,200,000

256,000,000

35,960,107

 Deferred revenue

176,353,919

147,187,989

20,675,374

 Other long-term liabilities

120,975,955

123,126,896

17,295,533

 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

1,215,776,075

1,228,789,575

172,607,048

 Deferred tax liabilities

79,670,908

69,755,914

9,798,555

 Unrecognized tax benefits

440,072,214

441,868,751

62,068,935

  TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,454,514,881

3,450,869,962

484,740,829




Shareholders' equity:


Class A ordinary shares

222,587,070

222,587,070

31,266,620

Class B ordinary shares

115,534,210

115,534,210

16,228,994

Treasury Stock

-37,043,116

-48,049,536

-6,749,478

Additional paid-in capital

1,609,972,272

1,609,972,272

226,151,464

Retained earnings (Accumulated losses)

-458,337,569

-202,062,349

-28,383,530

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,033,263

3,426,086

481,259

Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

shareholders' equity

1,458,746,130

1,701,407,753

238,995,329




Non-controlling interests

33,857,937

30,682,117

4,309,891

Total shareholders' equity

1,492,604,067

1,732,089,870

243,305,220




TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

4,947,118,948

5,182,959,832

728,046,049

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues





Leased-and-operated revenues

159,276,402

142,079,245

19,957,753

477,344,850

395,689,811

55,582,218

Franchised-and-managed revenues

169,686,060

140,415,723

19,724,080

482,426,095

429,345,390

60,309,789

Wholesales and others

28,018,988

21,110,468

2,965,370

79,149,589

57,656,720

8,098,991

Total revenues

356,981,450

303,605,436

42,647,203

1,038,920,534

882,691,921

123,990,998







Operating costs and expenses





Operating costs

-208,168,798

-177,107,745

-24,878,178

-611,613,834

-555,845,033

-78,079,089

Selling and marketing expenses

-15,712,711

-13,448,049

-1,889,036

-49,962,028

-40,977,483

-5,756,073

General and administrative expenses

-39,332,528

-24,181,919

-3,396,814

-151,508,405

-105,949,403

-14,882,624

Other operating expenses

-2,017,978

-6,811,056

-956,743

-4,438,171

-11,543,592

-1,621,519

Other general expenses

-19,483,576

-2,736,842

-11,756,531

-31,094,887

-4,367,873

Total operating costs and expenses

-265,232,015

-241,032,345

-33,857,613

-829,278,969

-745,410,398

-104,707,178







Other operating income

14,654,068

7,498,608

1,053,323

53,422,304

18,260,956

2,565,101

Income from operations

106,403,503

70,071,699

9,842,913

263,063,869

155,542,479

21,848,921







Interest income and other, net

7,488,034

9,850,340

1,383,669

27,438,533

28,413,766

3,991,258

Interest expense

-116,161

-1,730,823

-243,127

-4,485,219

-5,548,738

-779,427

Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities

10,015,229

4,643,770

652,307

-5,409,426

29,444,565

4,136,054

Other income, net

-34,653,121

-6,293,033

-883,977

-17,862,097

91,036,418

12,787,810

Income before income taxes

89,137,484

76,541,953

10,751,785

262,745,660

298,888,490

41,984,616







Income tax expense

-24,330,641

-18,950,376

-2,661,944

-77,512,335

-49,134,106

-6,901,827

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity

investees

64,806,843

57,591,577

8,089,841

185,233,325

249,754,384

35,082,789







Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax

405,064

2,741,144

385,046

-464,693

3,345,017

469,872

Net income(loss)

65,211,907

60,332,721

8,474,887

184,768,632

253,099,401

35,552,661







Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests

288,968

480,612

67,511

1,319,147

3,175,820

446,105

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

65,500,875

60,813,333

8,542,398

186,087,779

256,275,221

35,998,766







Net earnings per share





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.65

0.6

0.08

1.83

2.53

0.36

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.65

0.6

0.08

1.83

2.53

0.36







Net earnings per ADS[4]





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.65

0.6

0.08

1.83

2.53

0.36

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.65

0.6

0.08

1.83

2.53

0.36







Weighted average shares outstanding





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

66,778,809

66,134,836

66,134,836

66,780,008

66,467,723

66,467,723

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909







Other comprehensive income, net of tax





Foreign currency translation adjustments

6,463,594

-12,270,580

-1,723,638

-1,642,157

-2,607,177

-366,228







Comprehensive income, net of tax

71,675,501

48,062,141

6,751,249

183,126,475

250,492,224

35,186,433







Comprehensive loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling

interests

288,968

480,612

67,511

1,319,147

3,175,820

446,105

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to

ordinary shareholders

71,964,469

48,542,753

6,818,760

184,445,622

253,668,044

35,632,538

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Hotel Business Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues





Leased-and-operated revenues

118,159,125

115,597,165

16,237,837

346,552,738

310,356,692

43,595,546

Franchised-and-managed revenues

167,928,127

138,566,905

19,464,378

476,898,409

424,320,098

59,603,891

Others

796,488

311,831

43,803

2,881,694

1,790,129

251,458

Total revenues

286,883,740

254,475,901

35,746,018

826,332,841

736,466,919

103,450,895







Operating costs and expenses





Hotel operating costs

-155,278,796

-134,346,844

-18,871,589

-450,888,078

-429,606,985

-60,346,535

Selling and marketing expenses

-12,899,411

-11,314,233

-1,589,301

-41,576,925

-34,279,177

-4,815,168

General and administrative expenses

-32,309,079

-22,001,373

-3,090,514

-119,706,277

-93,293,494

-13,104,859

Other operating expenses

-1,363,201

-5,652,433

-793,993

-2,301,445

-9,942,672

-1,396,639

Other general expenses

-19,483,576

-2,736,842

-11,756,531

-31,094,887

-4,367,873

Total operating costs and expenses

-201,850,487

-192,798,459

-27,082,239

-626,229,256

-598,217,215

-84,031,074







Other operating income

14,496,942

7,458,115

1,047,635

51,347,340

17,849,784

2,507,344

Income from operations

99,530,195

69,135,557

9,711,414

251,450,925

156,099,488

21,927,165







Interest income and other, net

7,467,287

9,815,879

1,378,828

27,376,005

28,318,804

3,977,919

Interest expense

-115,851

-1,706,980

-239,778

-4,484,909

-5,476,179

-769,234

Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities

10,015,229

4,643,770

652,306

-769,747

29,444,565

4,136,053

Other income, net

-34,647,093

-6,292,964

-883,967

-17,938,054

91,059,849

12,791,101

Income before income taxes

82,249,767

75,595,262

10,618,803

255,634,220

299,446,527

42,063,004







Income tax expense

-24,053,937

-18,884,574

-2,652,700

-76,155,862

-48,735,389

-6,845,819

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity

investees

58,195,830

56,710,688

7,966,103

179,478,358

250,711,138

35,217,185







Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax

405,064

2,741,144

385,046

-464,693

3,345,017

469,872

Net income(loss)

58,600,894

59,451,832

8,351,149

179,013,665

254,056,155

35,687,057














GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Restaurant Business Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Revenues





Leased-and-operated revenues

41,117,277

26,516,648

3,724,772

130,792,112

85,575,101

12,020,663

Franchised-and-managed revenues

1,757,933

1,848,818

259,702

5,527,686

5,025,292

705,898

Wholesales and others

27,766,790

21,018,623

2,952,468

77,272,388

56,530,382

7,940,776

Total revenues

70,642,000

49,384,089

6,936,942

213,592,186

147,130,775

20,667,337







Operating costs and expenses





Restaurant operating costs

-53,365,650

-43,015,455

-6,042,346

-170,642,273

-127,143,822

-17,859,787

Selling and marketing expenses

-2,881,942

-2,133,816

-299,735

-8,473,078

-6,698,306

-940,905

General and administrative expenses

-7,023,449

-2,180,546

-306,299

-22,802,128

-12,655,909

-1,777,765

Other operating expenses

-654,777

-1,158,623

-162,751

-2,136,726

-1,600,920

-224,880

Total operating costs and expenses

-63,925,818

-48,488,440

-6,811,131

-204,054,205

-148,098,957

-20,803,337







Other operating income

157,126

40,493

5,688

2,074,964

411,172

57,757

Income from operations

6,873,308

936,142

131,499

11,612,945

-557,010

-78,243







Interest income and other, net

20,746

34,461

4,841

62,528

94,962

13,339

Interest expense

-310

-23,843

-3,349

-310

-72,559

-10,192

Other income, net

-6,028

-69

-10

-33,122

-23,431

-3,291

Income before income taxes

6,887,716

946,691

132,981

11,642,041

-558,038

-78,387







Income tax expense

-276,704

-65,802

-9,243

-1,356,473

-398,717

-56,007

Income (loss) before share of gains in equity

investees

6,611,012

880,889

123,738

10,285,568

-956,755

-134,394







Share of loss/(income) in equity investees, net of tax





Net income(loss)

6,611,012

880,889

123,738

10,285,568

-956,755

-134,394

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

  September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$







Operating activities:





Net (loss) income

65,211,908

60,332,721

8,474,887

184,768,634

253,099,401

35,552,661







Depreciation and amortization

28,690,959

26,099,091

3,666,118

89,170,635

78,795,298

11,068,310

Gains from disposal of a long-term investment



-114,042,806

-16,019,498

Others non-cash expense(income)

-1,588,624

-2,741,144

-385,046

-5,904,430

-3,345,017

-469,872

Noncash lease expense

68,398,682

50,999,606

7,163,872

205,628,129

180,173,228

25,308,783

Loss from disposal of a subsidiary

-4,925,221

775,483

108,931

-5,764,903

775,483

108,931

Bad debt expenses

12,615,651

19,733,285

2,771,918

34,383,723

45,225,022

6,352,721

(Gains) losses and impairment on equity securities held

-10,015,229

-4,643,770

-652,307

5,409,426

-29,444,565

-4,136,054

Loss (gains) on disposal of property, plant and equipment

332,997

276,296

38,811

-24,783,238

467,060

65,608

Foreign exchange (gains)losses

7,449,403

4,237,778

595,277

-1,314,548

10,127,472

1,422,598

Accounts receivable

-5,363,153

5,854,925

822,436

-13,092,304

-20,377,565

-2,862,420

Inventories

223,113

494,549

69,469

15,112,676

106,931

15,021

Amounts due from related parties

2,188,419

139,368

19,577

2,488,246

572,990

80,487

Other current assets

-6,330,209

33,546,181

4,712,204

-1,245,258

8,866,126

1,245,417

Other assets

-2,775,493

-192,983

-27,108

-1,474,535

-9,548,953

-1,341,333

Accounts payable

-7,758,061

-1,610,758

-226,262

-20,318,304

-9,902,317

-1,390,970

Amounts due to related parties

788,969

2,624,576

368,672

-615,685

664,498

93,341

Salary and welfare payable

-10,164,582

-4,090,971

-574,655

-11,588,641

-3,693,966

-518,888

Deferred revenue

17,893,291

-8,940,240

-1,255,828

-13,809,645

-34,029,318

-4,780,070

Advance from customers

-706,088

-61,982

-8,707

-1,123,375

1,425,038

200,174

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

35,754,773

7,204,618

1,012,027

32,469,157

53,524,791

7,518,583

Income tax payable

20,169,690

6,014,530

844,856

11,908,367

2,515,010

353,281

Unrecognized tax benefits

-4,844,361

-3,365,434

-472,740

-11,040,451

1,796,537

252,358

Operating lease liabilities

-80,036,795

-62,408,812

-8,766,514

-189,805,890

-160,177,582

-22,500,012

Other long-term liabilities

6,321,131

3,623,270

508,958

-1,998,698

2,150,941

302,141

Deferred taxes

7,711,357

10,604,620

1,489,622

21,677,657

-6,405,741

-899,809

Net cash provided by operating activities

139,242,527

144,504,803

20,298,468

299,136,745

249,317,996

35,021,489







Investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment

-8,771,704

-29,290,174

-4,114,366

-28,965,630

-48,647,716

-6,833,504

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

451,660

4,114

578

140,184,760

241,448

33,916

Payment for acquisition of minority equity

966,000




Purchases of a long-term investment 

-6,800,000

-6,800,000

Proceeds from disposal of a long-term investment



109,036,386

15,316,250

Advances for purchases of property and equipment

-135,480,304

-19,030,805

-160,515,267

-22,547,446

Purchases of short-term investments 

7,875

1,106

-15,272

-2,145

Proceeds from short-term investments


419,362,037

Purchase of long-term time deposits


-222,230,000

Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries

1,307,500

2,807,500

Loan to related parties

360,000

50,569

-270,000

-265,000

-37,224

Repayment from related parties



118,982

16,713

Loan to third parties


-1,200,000

Repayment of loan from third parties

304,111

5,900,000

Loan to fanchisees

-4,050,000

-7,121,960

-1,000,416

-5,650,000

-9,131,960

-1,282,759

Repayment from franchisees

16,489,580

4,133,925

580,689

67,466,801

18,818,018

2,643,351

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

-102,853

-167,386,524

-23,512,645

370,605,468

-90,360,381

-12,692,848







Financing activities:





Distribution to the shareholders


-760,321

Repurchase of ordinary shares

-300,122

-300,122

Repayment of short-term loans 


-117,000,000

-200,000

-28,094

Proceeds from bank loans


200,000,000

Capital contribution from non-controlling interest holders

-966,000

-966,000

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

-1,266,122

80,973,557

-200,000

-28,094







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

142,061

-1,701,849

-239,057

-2,657,865

-11,660,827

-1,637,984







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

138,015,613

-24,583,570

-3,453,234

748,057,905

147,096,788

20,662,563

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

1,401,643,004

1,696,882,296

238,359,643

791,600,712

1,525,201,938

214,243,846

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,539,658,617

1,672,298,726

234,906,409

1,539,658,617

1,672,298,726

234,906,409

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

 September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2024

  September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

65,211,908

60,332,721

8,474,887

184,768,634

253,099,401

35,552,661







Deduct:





Other operating income

14,654,068

7,498,608

1,053,323

53,422,304

18,260,956

2,565,101

Interest income and other, net

7,488,034

9,850,340

1,383,669

27,438,533

28,413,766

3,991,258

Gains from investment in equity securities

10,015,229

4,643,770

652,307

29,444,565

4,136,054

Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax

405,064

2,741,144

385,046

3,345,017

469,872

Other income, net



91,036,418

12,787,810







Add:





Other operating expenses

2,017,978

6,811,056

956,743

4,438,171

11,543,592

1,621,519

Other general expenses

19,483,576

2,736,842

11,756,531

31,094,887

4,367,873

Income tax expenses

24,330,641

18,950,376

2,661,944

77,512,335

49,134,106

6,901,827

Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax


464,693

Interest expenses

116,161

1,730,823

243,127

4,485,219

5,548,738

779,427

Depreciation and amortization

28,690,959

26,099,091

3,666,118

89,170,635

78,795,298

11,068,310

Losses from investment in equity securities


5,409,426

Other expense, net

34,653,121

6,293,033

883,977

17,862,097

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)[2]

122,458,373

114,966,814

16,149,293

315,006,904

258,715,300

36,341,522















Quarter Ended

Nine Month Ended

 September 30,

2024

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2024

  September 30,

2025

 September 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income

65,211,908

60,332,721

8,474,887

184,768,634

253,099,401

35,552,661







Deduct:





Government subsidies (net of 25% tax)

4,374,750

3,857,357

541,840

4,844,636

9,304,998

1,307,065

Gains from investment in equity securities (net of

25% tax)

7,511,422

4,643,770

652,307

29,444,565

4,136,054

Other income (net of 25% tax)



96,788,015

13,595,732







Add:





Share-based compensation

15,662

46,986

Losses from investments in equity securities (net of

25% tax)


4,057,070

Other expense (net of 25% tax)

25,989,841

4,719,775

662,983

13,396,573

One-time fees and expenses

658,981

1,713,989

Other general expenses

19,483,576

2,736,842

11,756,531

31,094,887

4,367,873

Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution

13,496,240

2,000,000

280,938

13,496,240

9,299,300

1,306,265

Core net income (Non-GAAP)[3]

93,486,460

78,034,945

10,961,503

224,391,387

157,956,010

22,187,948







Core net income per ADS[4] (Non-GAAP)





Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.92

0.77

0.11

2.21

1.56

0.22

Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted

0.92

0.77

0.11

2.21

1.56

0.22

Hotel Operational Data  

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

Total hotels in operation:

4,336

4,533

Leased and owned hotels

56

52

Franchised hotels

4,280

4,481

Total hotel rooms in operation

316,461

323,510

Leased and owned hotels

6,367

6,155

Franchised hotels

310,094

317,355

Number of cities

351

356









Quarter Ended

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



 Leased-and-operated hotels

75.90 %

70.90 %

 Franchised hotels

74.60 %

71.40 %

 Blended

74.60 %

71.30 %

 Average daily rate (in RMB)



 Leased-and-operated hotels

258

254

 Franchised hotels

179

171

 Blended

181

173

RevPAR (in RMB)



 Leased-and-operated hotels

196

180

 Franchised hotels

133

122

 Blended

135

124












Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

September 30,

2024

September 30,

2025

 Mid-to-up-scale

527

572

49,763

53,108

 GreenTree Eastern

234

237

25,245

25,143

 Deepsleep Hotel 

7

8

534

610

 Gem

91

122

8,178

11,162

 Gya

73

72

6,071

6,010

 Vx

104

107

9,109

8,944

Others

18

26

626

1,239

 Mid-scale

2,965

3,016

230,580

227,049

 GreenTree Inn

2,336

2,391

184,086

186,236

 GT Alliance

498

495

37,366

31,819

 GreenTree Apartment

23

24

1,495

1,545

 Vatica

108

106

7,633

7,449

 Economy hotels

844

945

36,118

43,353

Shell

844

945

36,118

43,353

Total

4,336

4,533

316,461

323,510

Restaurant Operational Data

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

Total restaurants in operation:

182

185

Leased and owned restaurants

22

14

Franchised restaurants

160

171

Number of cities

53

53

Da Niang Dumplings

159

167

Bellagio

23

18



Quarter Ended

2024 Q3

2025 Q3

ADT

Leased-and-operated restaurants

188

223

Franchised restaurants

89

89

Blended

106

100

AC (in RMB) 

Leased-and-operated restaurants

100

79

Franchised restaurants

33

30

Blended

46

37

ADS (in RMB) 

Leased-and-operated restaurants

18,860

17,556

Franchised restaurants

2,950

2,628

Blended

4,891

3,714

For more information, please contact:

GreenTree

Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-158-2166-6251
E-mail: [email protected]

Ms. Hannah Zhang
Phone: +86-182-2560-8592
E-mail: [email protected]     

Christensen

In Shanghai

Mr. Jerry Xu
Phone: +86-138-1680-0706
E-mail: [email protected]

In Hong Kong 

Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]

In the US 

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

