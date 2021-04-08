GreenVenus Appoints Sebastian Langbehn as CEO

Mr. Langbehn will be replacing Dr. Sekhar Boddupalli, who helmed the company since its inception. "We thank Sekhar for his dedication and greatly appreciate his contributions to our business throughout his tenure and we wish him well in his future endeavors," said Langbehn. "We have made product-enabling progress across several platform technologies and are preparing for the next phase of our growth, emphasizing commercial and consumer appeal."

GreenVenus – Accelerating the Green Revolution™

With next-generation plant propagation, speed breeding, and technologies for hybridization of crops, GreenVenus is improving the quality of food for consumers and growers while reducing food waste and preserving valuable natural resources. We are focused on accelerating innovation in agriculture with proprietary products and platforms enabling sustainable food production for a growing population.

For more information about GreenVenus, visit www.greenvenus.com, or contact:

Candace Wilson

Business Development Lead

[email protected]

(530) 648-9985

SOURCE GreenVenus, LLC

Related Links

http://www.greenvenus.com/

