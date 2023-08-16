GreenVenus' Gene-Edited Grapes Offer Premium Quality, Sustainable Winemaking

News provided by

GreenVenus, LLC

16 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

DAVIS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenVenus, LLC, an agricultural biotech company focused on developing solutions for agriculture with new breeding innovations, announces advances aimed at revolutionizing the production of high-quality wines without using sulfites.

Continue Reading
Wine grapes
Wine grapes

Oxidation, or browning, during grape juice processing can affect the color, phenolic content, and overall quality of wines. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) is commonly used to prevent undesired oxidation, but it is linked to adverse health effects for individuals who are sensitive or allergic to sulfites. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainable alternatives to address oxidation without compromising wine quality and safety.

GreenVenus announces new wine grape cultivars that possess natural preservation properties, diminishing or negating the need for sulfites as preservatives during winemaking. These novel varieties exhibit intrinsic antioxidant capabilities that will safeguard wine from oxidation and protect its authentic color and flavors.

"We are excited to bring modern breeding technologies such as gene editing to wine grapes," said Dr. Shiv Tiwari, CEO of GreenVenus. "We are making significant progress in developing new grape varieties that require fewer chemical inputs while ensuring the production of premium-quality wines".

The achievement resulted from a collaboration between GreenVenus and the Ralph M. Parsons Foundation Plant Transformation Facility in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at UC Davis, who developed a breakthrough platform that allows for the regeneration of gene-edited plants from single cells of multiple grape varieties.

"These innovations are only the beginning," continues Dr. Tiwari. "Our technologies hold tremendous promise to enhance the resistance of wine grapes to destructive diseases, reduce the reliance on chemical interventions and promote environmentally friendly vinification practices".

GreenVenus will focus on product development with grape varieties that thrive in California's diverse wine-growing regions. The new varieties will be made available to growers and winemakers through licensing agreements.

About GreenVenus, LLC
GreenVenus is an agricultural biotechnology company that embraces the mission of delivering innovative and superior fruits, vegetables, and grains with improved nutritional value, better taste, and reduced food wastage. Through its proprietary Botticelli™ plant regeneration technology and transformative breeding innovations, GreenVenus develops truly unique agricultural products that meet the evolving needs of consumers and the industry. For more information about GreenVenus and our pioneering agricultural solutions, please visit our website at www.greenvenus.com

Corporate Contact:
Jeff Touchman
Vice President, Research Operations
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GreenVenus, LLC

