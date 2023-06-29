Greenville, NC Community Welcomes Lane & Associates Family Dentistry!

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA), a leading provider of dental health services with over 45 practices throughout North Carolina, joins the Greenville, NC community with a new office location at 1310 W Arlington Blvd.

The office was previously owned and operated by Capital Bank and has since been entirely remodeled. From brand new paint and the signature LAA columns to operatories that fill the dual drive-through, the new building is a complete hit! The office features large waiting room TVs along with a complimentary beverage station.

"We truly believe our patients will love the new office just as much as we do!" says Coreen Green, Greenville office manager.

This is an exciting opportunity for the Greenville, NC community to have an all-in-one dental office for the entire family. From dental cleanings and fillings to restorative crowns, braces, and dental implants, LAA has it all! Lane & Associates Family Dentistry is in-network with over 18 insurance providers; accepting & filing all of your insurance claims for you. No insurance? No problem! LAA offers a Dental Membership Program (Lane Advantage) to patients not currently covered by dental insurance at only $24/month per person.

Not only is Lane & Associates Family Dentistry providing premium dental care, they are also diving right into community events. You can catch LAA every weekend from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at Sunday in the Park, a Greenville tradition since 1973. As this is the 50th anniversary of Sunday in the Park, you can visit the LAA tent to spin the prize wheel where everyone is a winner! Each week, all early visitors will receive some special swag. Visit the office before the event and receive a voucher to grab an exclusive ECU themed gift. GO PIRATES!

For four decades, Lane & Associates has been committed to offering the best comprehensive approach to dentistry, protecting and preserving the dental health of children, teenagers, and adults across North Carolina. We strive toward the goal of providing every patient and employee at all of our office locations with a friendly environment.

For more information about our new Greenville office, visit our official website at www.lanedds.com or contact Lane and Associates Family Dentistry by calling 1-877-LANE-DDS (1-877-526-3337).

At Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, we love to make you smile!

Lane and Associates Contact Information:

Alicia Wilson

Social Media Manager | Public Relations Manager

919.820.1967

[email protected]

SOURCE Lane & Associates Family Dentistry