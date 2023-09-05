Greenville Technical College Educator Michelle Byrd Leads ACBSP as 2023-24 Board Chair 

News provided by

Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

05 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) (www.acbsp.org), the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce that Dean Michelle Byrd, Greenville Technical College, Greenville, SC, as its Chair of the Board of Directors for 2023-24. Her term of office began July 1 and extends to June 30, 2024.  

Continue Reading
Michelle
Michelle

Byrd was appointed the Dean for the School of Business and Computer Technology for Greenville Tech in 2019, which is a part of the South Carolina Technical College System. She previously served as Dean of Business and Computer Technology for Gaston College in Dallas, NC. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at its Charlotte campus, and she received her MBA from the University of Phoenix.  

"Dean Byrd has been a longstanding and dedicated supporter of student success, in the classroom as well as after graduation, which aligns wonderfully with our mission and purpose," said ACBSP President & CEO Jeffrey Alderman. "Her unwavering support of our organization combined with her leadership skills make her the perfect leader to enhance and grow our global efforts within higher education."  

"To be entrusted with guiding the ACBSP Board of Directors, an exceptionally skilled and devoted team of experts, is an honor and privilege that fills me with gratitude," said Dean Michelle Byrd, Chair of the 2023-24 ACBSP Board of Directors. "Every member's commitment to ACBSP's mission and to the continuous improvement of higher education reinforces the principles on which ACBSP was founded.  

A complete list of the 2023-24 ACBSP Board of Directors can be found at www.acbsp.org/bod.    

About ACBSP 
ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs 

Contact: Shelby Huff 913.339.9356 — [email protected] 

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP)

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.