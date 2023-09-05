Greenville Technical College Educator Michelle Byrd Leads ACBSP as 2023-24 Board Chair 

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) ( www.acbsp.org ), the first global accrediting body to accredit business, accounting, and business-related programs at all degree levels, and the first to offer certificate accreditation, is proud to announce that Dean Michelle Byrd, Greenville Technical College, Greenville, SC, as its Chair of the Board of Directors for 2023-24. Her term of office began July 1 and extends to June 30, 2024.

Byrd was appointed the Dean for the School of Business and Computer Technology for Greenville Tech in 2019, which is a part of the South Carolina Technical College System. She previously served as Dean of Business and Computer Technology for Gaston College in Dallas, NC. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at its Charlotte campus, and she received her MBA from the University of Phoenix.

"Dean Byrd has been a longstanding and dedicated supporter of student success, in the classroom as well as after graduation, which aligns wonderfully with our mission and purpose," said ACBSP President & CEO Jeffrey Alderman. "Her unwavering support of our organization combined with her leadership skills make her the perfect leader to enhance and grow our global efforts within higher education."

"To be entrusted with guiding the ACBSP Board of Directors, an exceptionally skilled and devoted team of experts, is an honor and privilege that fills me with gratitude," said Dean Michelle Byrd, Chair of the 2023-24 ACBSP Board of Directors. "Every member's commitment to ACBSP's mission and to the continuous improvement of higher education reinforces the principles on which ACBSP was founded.

A complete list of the 2023-24 ACBSP Board of Directors can be found at www.acbsp.org/bod .

About ACBSP

ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP's mission is to promote continuous improvement and recognize teaching excellence in the accreditation of business education programs throughout the world. ACBSP accredits business, accounting, and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master, and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001, 2011, and 2021, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at nearly 1,200 campuses in 60 countries. FAQs / Accreditation FAQs

