GREENWATT LIGHTING ANNOUNCES KID-CENTRIC LIGHTING

New lighting solution to revolutionize safety and functional lighting in schools

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenWatt Lighting, a joint venture between MeshTek, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) company that creates and builds smart lighting and other systems, and GreenWatt Development, a company specializing in developing and designing sustainable solutions, announced today at the Texas Association of School Administrators the release of a new lighting system designed to help address the need for school safety and functional lighting. Kid-CentricÔ Lighting systems help communicate emergency safety protocols to students, teachers, and administrators with instant visual cues and immediate notification alerts. It is the only safety lighting system that utilizes a reliable BluetoothÒ mesh network.

Photo of "Secure the Perimeter" door ajar

"Meshtek is pleased to bring our proprietary Bluetooth mesh network technology together with GreenWatt Development to deliver reliable safety lighting to schools." Said Swapnil Bora, CEO, MeshTek. "Our patented technology is the most advanced, long-range, Bluetooth mesh platform in the world, which is critical for school applications, where it can provide one hundred percent coverage campus-wide. "

There are multiple security solutions offered with Kid-Centric Lighting, such as the "Secure the Perimeter" system, which utilizes energy-efficient, colored LED light bars on the inside and outside of school doors that are designed to display the open or closed status of each door. The entire system is programmed to send push notifications to select administrators to address the issue of propped-open doors, a major issue with schools today.

"With school safety being a top concern across the country, this innovation could not have come at a better time." Said Mark Cuban, one of ABCs "Sharks" on the hit show Shark Tank, and an investor in MeshTek. "This adaptable system will transform the classrooms of today and tomorrow, with its valuable security features and functional lighting benefits."

In addition to safety and security, Kid-Centric Lighting also helps provide an optimum learning environment for students through functional lighting. Integrating lights with class bell schedules has proven to significantly reduce tardiness among students, while implementing talk/no talk light bars can assist educators with developing desired behavioral outcomes from students. Additionally, the controllable lighting feature provides much-needed aid in special education classrooms where visual prompts are essential and light sensitivity issues are prevalent.

"Educators and administrators need a reliable and affordable system they can trust." Said Jeff Ray, President, GreenWatt Lighting. "The proprietary control application mirrors state emergency protocols, is simple to use and can integrate easily into existing safety systems, or operate as a stand-alone solution to provide the support schools need."

The first successful installation of Kid-Centric Lighting solutions was at Carroll Independent School District (ISD) in Southlake, Texas. This initial project featured both security and functional lighting applications, and was met with high praise from educators, administrators and parents. Additional GreenWatt Lighting projects are also planned and moving forward in the Northern Texas districts.

With school safety at the forefront of many discussions, Kid-Centric Lighting is impacting schools with the positive changes necessary to enhance the safety and learning environment in educational facilities everywhere. To learn more about the endless capabilities and application uses of this system, stop by the TASA Midwinter Conference booth #1123 or visit www.greenwatt-lighting.com.

About MeshTek Labs:

MeshTek Labs, headquartered in Dallas TX, creates and builds smart lighting, and other IoT solutions using its proprietary and is the only long-range Bluetooth® mesh networking platform in the market today with built-in Artificial Intelligence and Edge Computing for direct customers and OEMs. Supported with over 30 patents, MeshTek is an award-winning IoT platform that uses Bluetooth Low Energy to form robust mesh networks along with optional BLE-WiFi-Ethernet-Cellular Gateway connectivity, enabling efficient communication and control among networked devices. Learn more at https://meshtek.com/

About GreenWatt Development:

GreenWatt Development, headquartered in Frisco TX, is a national Utility Services company who provides sustainable energy and water services to a wide array of industries such as education, commercial, industrial, agricultural, real estate, multifamily housing, hospitality, and others. Solutions include energy efficient lighting, water management & reduction technologies, air purification systems, solar PV, energy storage, and more. Learn more at https://greenwattdevelopment.com/

Media Contact:

Randy Free

469-865-8020

[email protected]

SOURCE GreenWatt Lighting