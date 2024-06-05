Greenwave Technology Solutions' Downstream Processing System Generates Record Revenues as Copper Hits All Time High

Company's Downstream Processing System Generated Record Revenues in May 2024

Greenwave Reiterates its Confidence in Exceeding Revenue Guidance of $40 million Driven by Both Increased Volume and Higher Prices

Copper Prices Hit an All-Time High in May 2024 Due to Demand for Electric Vehicles and AI Technologies (1)

CHESAPEAKE, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, announced today that its downstream processing system generated record revenues in May 2024, driven by both increased volume and higher prices.

Chart: LME Official Copper Price (January 1 to June 4, 2024)

According to a May 27, 2024 Credendo Research Report, Copper Sector: Record-Breaking Copper Prices Amid Speculations of Supply Shortages, demand for copper is being driven by a, "boom in investments in green technologies (e.g. renewables and electrical vehicles) and in AI technologies (1) ."

In July 2023, Greenwave commenced operation of a downstream processing system at its Kelford, North Carolina facility, enabling the Company to recover millimeter-minus pieces of metal from its automotive shred residue or "fluff" as it is known in the industry. The Company has invested more than $500,000 in an Orbcon PTV balling mill, focused on extracting copper from the shred residue.

Greenwave is on track to generate record revenues driven by the volume of steel and copper processed in 2024. Copper prices hit an all-time high in May 2024.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE Greenwave Technology Solutions