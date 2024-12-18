Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) Accelerates Rare-Earth Metal Recovery Amid Global Supply Disruptions

On December 3, 2024, China banned the export of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States – vital minerals utilized in the production of semiconductors, solar panels, and electric car batteries

The Company expects to generate significant revenue in FY 2025 through the efficient extraction of these rare-earth minerals from vehicles, appliances, equipment, and heavy machinery

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) ("Greenwave" or the "Company"), a leading metal recycler in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, announced today it is accelerating the recovery of rare-earth metals from appliances, equipment, heavy machinery, and vehicles – capitalizing on surging global demand and escalating geopolitical tensions.

Greenwave views its proprietary rare-earth metal recovery initiative as a "catalytic converter-level" opportunity, with breakthrough technologies unlocking the profitable recovery of rare and high-value metals historically overlooked by the recycling industry.

Following China's December 2024 ban on exporting gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States—key materials for semiconductors, solar panels, and EV batteries—Greenwave has fast-tracked its rare-earth recycling initiatives. Positioned near Naval Station Norfolk and the Port of Virginia, Greenwave' wholly-owned recycling facilities leverage access to high-quality scrap metal sourced from defense contractors, shipyards, and logistics hubs, securing a strategic advantage in the metals market.

Market-Leading Differentiation and Revenue Growth Potential

In addition to the growth projected in the Company's legacy business lines, Greenwave anticipates robust FY 2025 revenue growth related to the Company's efficient recycling of rare-earth minerals from end-of-life vehicles, appliances, heavy machinery, and industrial equipment. Greenwave's comprehensive recovery processes target high-demand materials:

Antimony (for battery alloys and industrial applications): Recycled from lead-acid batteries, mine tailings, and flame-retardant plastics.

(for battery alloys and industrial applications): Recycled from lead-acid batteries, mine tailings, and flame-retardant plastics. Germanium (for optics, semiconductors, and medical devices): Extracted from infrared systems, lenses, and spent electronic components.

(for optics, semiconductors, and medical devices): Extracted from infrared systems, lenses, and spent electronic components. Gallium (critical for semiconductors and renewable energy): Recovered from solar cells, LED manufacturing scrap, and electronic waste.

Strategic Investments Drive Market Leadership

With cutting-edge technology, robust supply channels, and scalable processes, Greenwave is positioned to become a market leader in rare-earth recovery. The Company's strategic investments in advanced recycling equipment and specialized workforce training aim to optimize recovery yields and to solidify Greenwave's competitive edge.

Investor Highlights

Positioned for sustained growth amid critical material shortages.

Strategically located to capitalize on military and industrial supply chains.

Uniquely focused on high-value metals with growing global demand.

Greenwave's twenty years of operating experience in the scrap metal industry, combined with the Company's extensive footprint, grandfathered licenses, and strong relationships with key suppliers provide unique and compelling competitive advantages. The Company intends to utilize its unique position in the industry to become a leader in the recovery of rare earth metals.

About Greenwave – One of the Mid Atlantic's Leading Metal Recyclers

As an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities, Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV) supplies leading steel mills and industrial conglomerates with ferrous and non-ferrous metal. With steel being one of the most recycled materials worldwide, Greenwave supplies the raw metal utilized in critical infrastructure projects and U.S. warships vital to American national security interests. Headquartered in Chesapeake, VA, the Company has 167 employees with metal recycling operations across Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio.

For detailed financials and updates, visit www.GWAV.com .

Forward-looking Statements

