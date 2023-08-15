Greenwave Technology Solutions Reports Third Highest Quarterly Revenues in Company History

Greenwave generated $1.23 million in positive cashflows from operations during the six months ended June 30, 2023, a new record for the Company

Company generated $18.46 million in revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023, the second highest in the Company's history

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, Greenwave closed a private placement for proceeds of $15 million, paying off all outstanding factoring advances and reducing its equipment financing debt by $2 million

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GWAV), a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and Cleveland, OH, is pleased to announce that it generated revenues of $9.46 and $18.45 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, the third highest quarterly revenues in its history. Further, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, Greenwave generated positive cashflows from operating activities of $1.23 million – a new record for the greatest amount of cashflows generated by the Company during a six month period.

"Greenwave is continuing to position itself as one of the most robust metal recycling companies on the east coast, suppling steel and other recycled metals to some of the nation's leading steel mills and foundries," stated Danny Meeks, Chairman and CEO of Greenwave. "We believe there will continue to be aggressive consolidation in this industry, as demonstrated by yesterday's buyout offer of U.S. Steel. We continue to execute on our strategic business objective – expanding our operations, increasing volumes, and growing our revenues – and believe Greenwave is one of the most unique and compelling companies in the metal recycling industry."

Subsequent to the close of the quarter, Greenwave commenced operation of a downstream processing system at its Kelford, NC facility. The downstream processing system recovers millimeter-minus pieces of metal from Greenwave's automotive shred residue or "fluff" as it is known in the industry. The Company has generated an average of $38,000 per business day in revenue, with margins exceeding 80%, from metal recovered by the downstream system since it commenced operations. As Greenwave continues to optimize the operation of its downstream processing system, and brings a copper extraction component online, revenues generated by its downstream processing system could exceed $1 million per month by the end of 2023. As a result of the downstream system commencing operations, the Company is currently generating positive cashflows from operating activities and expects to generate positive EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2023.

Recent financial results and operational highlights:

On August 1, 2023 , closed a private placement for proceeds of $15 million , paying off all outstanding factoring advances and reducing its equipment financing debt by $2 million . This reduced Greenwave's monthly cash repayment obligations by more than $800,000 , significantly improving the Company's cashflows.

Greenwave no longer has any shares of preferred stock outstanding – in July 2023, the Company issued shares of common stock to fully satisfy and retire the Company's Series Z Preferred Stock, previously owned by Greenwave's Chairman Danny Meeks.

, the Company issued shares of common stock to fully satisfy and retire the Company's Series Z Preferred Stock, previously owned by Greenwave's Chairman . Company's second automotive shredder expected to come online this quarter – will double Greenwave's ferrous metal processing capacity. By selling its ferrous metal as shredded rather than unshredded, the Company generates approximately 33% more revenue with profit margins in excess of 60%.

Appointed Henry Sicignano III to the Company's Board of Directors -- Mr. Sicignano currently serves as the President of Charlie's Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded consumer products company with sales in more than 90 countries. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of 22nd Century Group, Inc., a publicly listed plant biotechnology company. Additionally, Mr. Sicignano served as General Manager at NOCO Energy Corp, as well as Vice President at Kittinger Furniture Company, Inc. He currently serves on the board of directors of Kartoon Studios and served on the board of directors of Anandia Laboratories, Inc. until it was acquired in 2018. Mr. Sicignano holds a B.A. degree from Harvard College and an M.B.A. degree from Harvard University .

to the Company's Board of Directors -- Mr. Sicignano currently serves as the President of Charlie's Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded consumer products company with sales in more than 90 countries. Prior to this role, he served as Chief Executive Officer, President, and Director of 22nd Century Group, Inc., a publicly listed plant biotechnology company. Additionally, Mr. Sicignano served as General Manager at NOCO Energy Corp, as well as Vice President at Kittinger Furniture Company, Inc. He currently serves on the board of directors of Kartoon Studios and served on the board of directors of Anandia Laboratories, Inc. until it was acquired in 2018. Mr. Sicignano holds a B.A. degree from and an M.B.A. degree from . Appointed Jason Adelman to the Company's Board of Directors – Mr. Adelman brings extensive experience in advising and investing in emerging growth companies in the technology, media, medical device and biotech sectors. Mr. Adelman was the lead banker in Computer Motion's merger with Intuitive Surgical and was a member of the board of directors of Pharmacyclics prior to its acquisition by Abbvie for over $20 billion . Currently, Mr. Adelman serves as a member of the board of directors of Trio-Tech International, a global semiconductor services company, and Oblong, Inc., a leader in next generation collaboration technologies. Prior to founding Burnham Hill Capital Group, LLC in 2003, Mr. Adelman served as Managing Director of Investment Banking at H.C. Wainwright and Co., Inc. Mr. Adelman holds a B.A degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and a J.D. degree from Cornell Law School .

For more information, please see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 14, 2023.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is a leading operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. At these facilities, Empire collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) for recycling. Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times while offering significant economic and environmental benefits when compared with virgin materials. For more information, please visit https://www.greenwavetechnologysolutions.com/.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

