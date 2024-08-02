Greenwave Technology Solutions' Scrap App Sets New Weekly Revenue Record; Expands to Greenville, NC Market

Company Launches Trust Pilot reviews to Boost Google Search Ranking and Optimize its Conversion Rate

ScrapApp.com is Capturing Market Share and Growing Revenue in Key Markets Primarily Utilizing Cashflows Generated from Operating Activities

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. ("Greenwave" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GWAV), an operator of metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Scrap App, Inc., set a new weekly revenue record from cars purchased through the ScrapApp.com platform from July 21 through and including July 27, 2024. Scrap App recently launched in the Greenville, NC market as part of its nationwide expansion.

A competitor to Scrap App reportedly generates $130.7 million in annual revenue (1). Greenwave believes the efficiencies created by its vertical integration of key stages of the car scrapping process could lead to significant competitive advantages.

Scrap App recently launched Trust Pilot reviews to boost its Google search ranking and optimize its conversion rate. Greenwave intends to develop Scrap App into a leading technology platform for the $42.2 billion scrap metal industry (2).

Greenwave has generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue from cars purchased through the Scrap App platform. The Company plans to launch Scrap App in several new markets during the coming weeks as part of its nationwide expansion.

As of August 2, 2024, Greenwave has approximately $20 million cash on hand.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is an operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous).

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.

Forward-looking Statements

