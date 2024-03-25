Greenwave Technology Solutions' Second Shredder Currently Being Connected to Power Grid by Dominion Energy Ahead of Schedule

Greenwave's existing automotive shredder – an American Pulverizer 60x85 – is the same make and model as its second one, providing the Company expertise in its operation and maintenance. By shredding the steel Greenwave currently sells unshredded, the Company anticipates that it will be able to generate approximately 25-30% more revenue with significant margins on that steel volume.

In October 2023, Sims Metal Management acquired Baltimore Scrap Corp., which operated 17 metal recycling facilities and four shredders, for consideration of $220 million (1). Similar to most industries, there has been a tremendous amount of consolidation in scrap metal companies during the past several years. Greenwave is now one of the largest independent chains of scrap yards remaining on the East Coast, with significant market share in its key markets. Further, the Company believes there is significant value in its licenses, municipal and corporate contracts garnered over its 20-year operating history, robust infrastructure, and team of seasoned experts.

"Greenwave's second shredder provides the infrastructure for us to expand our footprint of metal recycling facilities up from 13 currently – significantly growing Greenwave's revenues, margins, and free cashflow," stated Greenwave CEO Danny Meeks. "We believe the market is significantly undervaluing Greenwave and firmly believe that by continuing our hub-and-spoke strategy of shredder hubs with feeder yards, we will become an increasingly attractive acquisition target of the major scrap metal conglomerates."

Greenwave is on track to grow it revenues and volume of steel processed from 2023 levels in 2024.

About Greenwave

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Services, Inc. ("Empire"), is a leading operator of 13 metal recycling facilities in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio. The Company's recycling facilities collect, classify, and process raw scrap metal (ferrous and nonferrous) and implement several unique technologies to increase metal processing volumes and operating efficiencies, including a downstream recovery system and cloud-based ERP system.

Steel is one of the world's most recycled products with the ability to be re-melted and re-cast numerous times. Recycling steel provides key environmental benefits over virgin metals, including reduced energy use, lower CO2 emissions, lower waste, and conserving natural resources. Greenwave's customers include large corporations, industrial manufacturers, retail customers, and government organizations. The Company plans to aggressively expand its footprint of locations by acquiring independent, profitable scrap yards in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.GWAV.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its revenue growth, opening of additional locations, margin expansion, expected connection of the second shredder to the power grid, and cashflow projections. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control, such as weather in Carrollton, VA), assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for the Company's common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

