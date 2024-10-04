Greenway Exceeds 30,000 KG in Cannabis Sales And Provides AGM Results

KINGSVILLE, ON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 30,000 KG of product sold since its inception.

This milestone highlights Greenway's commitment to quality, innovation, and growth under the leadership of CEO Jamie D'Alimonte and President Carl Mastronardi.

"We are excited to achieve this major milestone. The sale of 30,000 kilograms of cannabis biomass not only showcases our team's commitment but also underscores the strong market demand and ever-growing confidence from our clients. This milestone highlights Greenway's market strategy as we have strategically positioned ourselves to seize new opportunities in the fast-changing cannabis industry," said Jamie D'Alimonte, CEO of Greenway. "Over the last few years, we have quadrupled our growing capacity, and have methodically ramped up our production. If the demand for our product continues to climb, we are in a strong position to expand our capacity even further. As the market evolves, we are committed to diversifying our product offerings, and driving innovation to meet increasing global demand. Greenway is focused on leveraging our strengths and maximizing value for our shareholders as we navigate this exciting phase of industry expansion."

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company reports that at the recent Annual General Meeting held in September, the shareholders voted in favour of re-electing Jamie D'Alimonte, Carl Mastronardi, Dennis Staudt and Marty Komsa as Directors, to serve in office until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected and appointed.

The shareholders also voted in favour of MNP being reappointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed, and approved the Companies rolling stock option plan.

"I am grateful for the support from our shareholders at this year's AGM, and it's a privilege to be part of Greenway's leadership team," said Carl Mastronardi, President of Greenway. "This last year we hit some major milestones, including getting our first branded products on shelves in Canada. Over the course of the next year, we are looking forward to taking some major steps forward as a company. Greenway is in strong, prudent hands, and we are confident in our direction. We look forward to sharing more exciting developments in the months ahead."

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

