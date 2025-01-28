Greenway Expands Ontario Product Line with New SKUs

KINGSVILLE, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation (CSE: GWAY) (OTCQB: GWAYF) ("Greenway" or the "Company"), a cultivator of high-quality greenhouse cannabis for the Canadian market, is pleased to announce that two new MillRite SKUs will be available for purchase in Ontario in the coming weeks.

Greenway is expanding its MillRite Lavender Haze product line with a new 10x0.35g pre-roll SKU. After the success of our 2x0.5g pre-roll SKUs in Ontario (#2 ranked brand, #2 ranked Indica SKU and #2 ranked Sativa SKU since launch), Greenway is excited to be bringing its unique quality to cost ratio to this new size segment.

As well, Greenway is launching a 14g milled-flower SKU, called Blue Crush. This is Greenway's first time entering into the milled flower portion of the consumer market. Blue Crush is being released under the MillRite brand, as an 'all flower, no filler' option for consumers that are looking for premium quality flower aroma and potency at milled-flower prices.

"Greenway is expanding into some new sizes and formats, with a new 10x0.35g Lavender Haze pre-roll, and a 14g milled-flower offering called Blue Crush," said Jamie D'Alimonte "We have received positive feedback on all of our pre-rolls to date, having achieved the number two ranked brand and SKUs in the 2x0.5g category since we have launched, and we see the 10x0.35g category as the next place we want to target. Additionally, we saw room for an 'all flower, no filler' product that doesn't cut any corners, which our milled-flower will target. Every gram is processed to the same standards as our whole flower bud, and we believe consumers will be able to feel the amount of passion and care that goes into every jar."

Issuance of Shares

The Company is pleased to announce that, pursuant to its engagement letter dated June 4, 2024, with Abingdon Capital Corporation, an arm's length consultant (the "Consultant"), the Company has issued the Consultant and its assignees an aggregate of 295,792 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share. The Common Shares were issued in satisfaction of a portion of the monthly work fee owed to the Consultant as consideration for the provision of corporate-finance advisory services. All Common Shares issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable CSE policies and Canadian securities laws.

About Greenway

Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation is a federally licensed cultivator for the Canadian cannabis marketplace. Greenway is headquartered in Kingsville, Ontario, and leverages its agriculture and cannabis expertise in its aspiration to be a leading cannabis cultivator in Canada. More information can be found on Greenway.ca and updates can be followed on Instagram , Twitter / X , Facebook / META , and LinkedIn .

