Greenway Health Joins the AWS Partner Network to Accelerate Healthcare Technology Innovation

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Health, a leading health information technology services provider, is proud to announce they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, Greenway will build on its existing relationship with AWS and continue work to advance healthcare technology and deliver innovative solutions to healthcare providers.

This expanded collaboration underscores Greenway's commitment to driving The Automated Healthcare Practice, a future where healthcare operations are streamlined through cutting-edge technology. Greenway and AWS are working together in support of ongoing innovation to accelerate the delivery of GenAI-driven automation, enhanced Clinical Decision Support tools, population health insights, and advanced revenue cycle management solutions—empowering practices to improve patient outcomes and streamline operations.

"We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network, which marks a significant milestone in Greenway's journey to becoming a fully cloud-based healthcare IT vendor," said David Cohen, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Greenway Health. "This collaboration allows us to rapidly deliver new innovations that will meet the evolving needs of our clients and enhance the overall healthcare experience."

By leveraging AWS platform and tools, Greenway will introduce new capabilities, including faster feature rollouts and enhanced performance, security, and scalability. Healthcare providers will benefit from:

Speed to Innovation: AWS infrastructure allows for faster delivery of new features and solutions, helping practices stay ahead of industry changes.

Improved User Experience: The collaboration helps ensure better performance, uptime, and security, streamlining daily operations for healthcare providers.

A Cloud-First Future: Greenway's ongoing migration to AWS aims to complete by December 2025, making Greenway a fully cloud-based healthcare IT leader.

Greenway Health is a leading health information technology service provider specializing in electronic health records with its flagship Intergy and Prime Suite products. Greenway and its award-winning solutions have been ranked highly in the Best in KLAS awards by KLAS Research, an independent research organization that assesses healthcare vendor performance through independent feedback from users. Additionally, Greenway Health's revenue cycle solution, Greenway Revenue Services, was named the 2023 North American Customer Value Leadership Award in Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award.

As an APN member, Greenway Health joins a global network of 130,000 Partners from more than 200 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

Greenway Health provides electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and revenue cycle management solutions that help practices in multiple specialties grow profitably, remain compliant, work more efficiently, and improve patient outcomes. Its team of clinical, financial, and technology experts serves as trusted advisors, committed to enabling successful providers, empowering patients, and building healthier communities.

