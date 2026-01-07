GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC awarded a U.S. patent covering a 1-to-1 cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid cannabinoid composition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,496,307 on December 16, 2025, covering a 1-to-1 equimolar composition of cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and methods of use for treating inflammation and autoimmune diseases in humans and other mammals.

Titled Cannabinoid compositions and methods of using, the patent provides broad method-of-use protection for GreenWay's proprietary cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid formulation. Preclinical research conducted through GreenWay's long-standing academic collaboration with Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) demonstrated that this equimolar composition showed significantly greater activity than cannabidiol alone at suppressing cytokine storm activity in animal models.

"This patent represents nearly a decade of disciplined investment in cannabinoid science," said Jeff Heeren, Chief Executive Officer of GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC. "We focused on understanding how cannabinoids behave at the molecular level. Research conducted by the university led to MTSU filing the patent application, which was formally assigned to GreenWay Herbal Products in 2019. The issuance of this patent confirms the scientific differentiation and pharmaceutical potential of our 1-to-1 cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid formulation."

The newly issued U.S. patent builds upon GreenWay's expanding international intellectual property portfolio. Similar patents have already been granted to GreenWay in the United Kingdom, with corresponding applications pending in Canada, the European Union, Israel, and Thailand, all directed toward cannabinoid compositions and methods of use centered on GreenWay's equimolar cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid innovation.

The U.S. claims include methods for treating inflammation and a non-exclusive list of autoimmune conditions using the 1-to-1 cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid composition. According to the issued claims, the patent covers methods of use for treating inflammation and autoimmune diseases including, but not limited to, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, Sjögren syndrome, Graves' disease, celiac disease, psoriatic disease, scleroderma, and autoimmune hepatitis, among other immune-mediated conditions. The full list of allowed claims is available in U.S. Patent No. 12,496,307.

GreenWay intends to leverage this protection to advance a regulated pharmaceutical development program under oversight by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"We believe this patented formulation has the potential to complement, and in some cases provide an alternative to, existing anti-inflammatory and autoimmune therapies, while maintaining the favorable safety profile associated with cannabinoids when developed responsibly and used under medical supervision" Heeren added.

GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC plans to deploy this patent as the scientific and legal foundation for multiple business strategies. These include advancing pharmaceutical development efforts and pursuing strategic licensing partnerships with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and specialty health companies. The company is also evaluating opportunities where its patented cannabinoid composition could be combined with advanced delivery systems or complementary therapeutic modalities.

About GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC

Founded in 2016, GreenWay Herbal Products, LLC is a Tennessee-based botanical research and product development company focused on evidence-based botanical innovations. Through its university grant partnership with Middle Tennessee State University, GreenWay has built a robust intellectual property portfolio spanning cannabinoid compositions and methods of use.

Important Notice

The patented cannabidiol and cannabidiolic acid composition described herein is under development and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Forward-looking statements regarding regulatory approvals, clinical development timelines, partnerships or future commercialization are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

