Greenway Products & Services LLC Opens New Baltimore MD Pallet Manufacturing Facility

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenway Products & Services is opening its third pallet manufacturing plant in Maryland. Located on Hollins Ferry Road in Baltimore, the new facility supports the rapid growth in online shopping, and the emerging network of warehouses supporting business and home deliveries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Baltimore is strategically located within an overnight drive of one-third of the U.S. population, making it an excellent location for companies with customers in the region.

Greenway's new manufacturing facility is equipped with efficient, state-of-the-art automation for pallet manufacturing and remanufacturing. The pallet manufacturer supports retail and manufacturing logistics throughout MD, DE, NJ, Eastern PA, and NY.

The company plans a job fair on January 27, 2021. Inquiries for employment can be directed to Edward Escamilla, VP of Human Resources at 732-442-0200.

Greenway Products & Services president Dominick Davi reports, "The investments we have made in automation and the strong work ethic of our employees has enables us to achieve the industry's highest on-time delivery rate of 98.9%."

"We always go the extra mile to make sure our business operates at top-notch efficiency to ensure your products get where they're going in a timely manner," adds Dave D'Amiano, Greenway's VP of Sales.

The company is eligible for a number of state tax credits, including More Jobs for Marylanders and the Job Creation Tax Credit.

"We are excited to welcome Greenway Products and Services to Maryland and look forward to working with them to ensure their success," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. "Maryland is an ideal location for any company that needs to quickly reach its customers in the Mid-Atlantic area."

"We are excited that Greenway Products & Services selected Baltimore as the location for this expansion, where they will create job opportunities for city residents," said Colin Tarbert, president and CEO of the Baltimore Development Corporation. "BDC will continue to provide the company with technical assistance and connect them to other city resources, such as the Mayor's Office of Employment Development, who will assist with their hiring efforts. Greenway's selection of Baltimore reinforces the city as a great place to do business because of its strategic location, low cost of living, talented workforce and quality of life."

"The new Baltimore facility includes two lines – a direct line for pallet repair and assembly, and a recovery line to preserve sturdy and reliable components from recycled pallets. The site is equipped with trailers and tractors for pallet pickups and deliveries," says co-owner Anthony Fabrizio.

Greenway's VP Paul Davi has pioneered the pallet business since 1993, and reflects on his deep experience in logistics: "Any business that needs to deliver or move product relies on pallets to quickly and efficiently move palletized products between warehouses, trucks, shipping containers, and retail stores." Pallets contribute to lowering handling and storage costs for all types of industries, including food and beverage production, landscape pavers, cabinetry and many more.

Greenway is a highly rated, full-service pallet management company. Contact Greenway for a quote at [email protected], or call 732-442-0200.

About Greenway Products & Services

Greenway Products & Services is a pallet manufacturer and re-manufacturer as well as a full-service pallet management company. Greenway's product line includes new, reconditioned/recycled, remanufactured, wood pallets in standard and custom sizes for domestic and international shipping. Greenway is one of the few Mid-Atlantic suppliers of heat-treated pallets. The company offers comprehensive pallet services, including pallet delivery, storage, removal and disposal, repair programs, ISPM 15 services, consulting services, excess pallet purchase program, drop trailer services, and trucking services.

