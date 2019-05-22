Greenwich Advisory & Company Scores Big As New LP Ownership Deal Closes For The Nashville Predators

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich Advisory & Company ("GA"), a premier sports investment bank, who was retained as the exclusive sell-side advisor for the Nashville Predators, has recently closed on the sale of ownership units, announced GA's Rick Perna.

"Over the past five years, I've been honored to work side by side with the extraordinary management and ownership team of the Nashville Predators and to have been afforded the opportunity to successfully close several ownership transactions," said Rick Perna, Founder and Managing Director of Greenwich Advisory & Company.

Tom Cigarran, Owner and Former Chairman and Governor, Nashville Predators

"Rick has done an excellent job of representing Predators owners in multiple transactions over the last five years. We are delighted with the results and with the new individuals he has brought to the ownership group."

Joel Dobberpuhl, Owner, Nashville Predators

"Rick brings a rare combination to a deal, experience and positive energy. Usually you get one or the other. Being enjoyable to work with goes a long way toward getting deals done, and Rick's positive attitude is contagious."

W. Brett Wilson, Owner, Nashville Predators & Derby County FC

"I have worked with Rick over the course of several sports transactions and have found him to be diligent, knowledgeable and very well connected, offering timely and relevant advice critical to decision making."

Four Points Capital Partners, LLC, New York, NY (Member FINRA/SIPC) acted as Broker-Dealer of record for Greenwich Advisory & Company. Four Points Capital Partners and Greenwich Advisory & Company are not affiliated entities.

About Greenwich Advisory & Company

Greenwich Advisory & Company ("GA") is a boutique investment bank with a specialized skill set and depth of experience within the global professional sports industry. Our team provides comprehensive investment banking, merchant banking and ancillary advisory solutions to our clients. GA consists of a team of accomplished and recognized professionals with nearly 60 years of collective experience, throughout the global sports marketplace.

The GA team has closed billions of dollars in M&A and debt financing transactions in every North American professional sports league including MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NFL as well as European Football leagues such as the English Premier League (EPL), Bundesliga (DFL) and the Italian Football League.

SOURCE Greenwich Advisory & Company

